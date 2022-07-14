Washington: Spokane Motel Blues

In de geplande reis langs de VS in 50 songs, één per staat, het aanpalende Washington. Been there done that. Maar een lied?

Tom T. Hall redt de zaak met een lied over de spreekwoordelijke verveling in een motelkamer. In Spokane.

I don’t know what I’m doing here, I could be someplace else

Like in Atlanta drinkin’ wine, wine, wine

I don’t know what I’m doing here, I should be someplace else

Like in Kentucky drinkin’ ‘shine, ‘shine, ‘shine

The dogs are running down in Memphis

And them nags are running in LA

I’m stuck in Spokane in a motel room

And there ain’t no way to get away

Willie Nelson’s picking out in Austin

And Waylon’s hanging out in Mexico

I’m stuck in Spokane in a motel room

And Kris is making movin’ picture shows

Hey, I don’t know what I’m doing here, I could be someplace else

Like in Atlanta drinkin’ wine, wine, wine

I don’t know what I’m doing here, I should be someplace else

Like in Kentucky drinkin’ ‘shine, ‘shine, ‘shine

Well I know they’re dancing in New Orleans

And old Chicago’s bright as day

I’m stuck in Spokane in a motel room

Lord, I wish I had a Dolly Parton tape

Well Hill and Bare and Billy Joe they’re gambling

And ol’ TP’s frying croppie all night long

They’re down at Tootsie’s eating chili

I’m stuck in Spokane a-writing songs

Hey, I don’t know what I’m doing here, I could be someplace else

Like in Atlanta drinkin’ wine, wine, wine

I don’t know what I’m doing here, I should be someplace else

Like in Kentucky drinkin’ clear moonshine



Spokane Motel Blues, 1973

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mercury Records – Billboard, page 55, 12 August 1967, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26948198