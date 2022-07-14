Washington: Spokane Motel Blues

In de geplande reis langs de VS in 50 songs, één per staat, het aanpalende Washington. Been there done that. Maar een lied?
Tom T. Hall redt de zaak met een lied over de spreekwoordelijke verveling in een motelkamer. In Spokane.
I don’t know what I’m doing here, I could be someplace else
Like in Atlanta drinkin’ wine, wine, wine
I don’t know what I’m doing here, I should be someplace else
Like in Kentucky drinkin’ ‘shine, ‘shine, ‘shine
The dogs are running down in Memphis
And them nags are running in LA
I’m stuck in Spokane in a motel room
And there ain’t no way to get away
Willie Nelson’s picking out in Austin
And Waylon’s hanging out in Mexico
I’m stuck in Spokane in a motel room
And Kris is making movin’ picture shows
Hey, I don’t know what I’m doing here, I could be someplace else
Like in Atlanta drinkin’ wine, wine, wine
I don’t know what I’m doing here, I should be someplace else
Like in Kentucky drinkin’ ‘shine, ‘shine, ‘shine
Well I know they’re dancing in New Orleans
And old Chicago’s bright as day
I’m stuck in Spokane in a motel room
Lord, I wish I had a Dolly Parton tape
Well Hill and Bare and Billy Joe they’re gambling
And ol’ TP’s frying croppie all night long
They’re down at Tootsie’s eating chili
I’m stuck in Spokane a-writing songs
Hey, I don’t know what I’m doing here, I could be someplace else
Like in Atlanta drinkin’ wine, wine, wine
I don’t know what I’m doing here, I should be someplace else
Like in Kentucky drinkin’ clear moonshine
Spokane Motel Blues, 1973
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mercury Records – Billboard, page 55, 12 August 1967, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26948198