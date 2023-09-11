Uit de tijd dat we dachten dat de Sandinisten De Weg Vooruit wezen. Inmiddels weten we wel beter, maar het doet niks af aan de observaties van The Clash in Washington Bullets. Nee: Rusland is niet het enige land dat er geen been in ziet een als vervelend ervaren buur een lesje te leren.

De verwijzingen naar Chili en Nicaragua zijn naar ik aanneem wel duidelijk, die naar Jamaïca in het eerste couplet mogelijk wat minder. De CIA smokkelde in de jaren ’70 en ’80 wapens naar Jamaïca die in handen vielen van gangs en cocaïnesmokkelaars. Dat was niet onvoorzien, dat was de bedoeling. De linkse premier Michael Manley had gratis onderwijs, gratis gezondheidszorg en een wettelijk minimumloon geïntroduceerd in Jamaïca. To add insult to injury knoopte hij ook nog eens banden aan met Cuba. De VS zag deze ontwikkelingen met lede ogen aan. Het stelde handelsmaatregelen in en probeerde Jamaïca te destabiliseren door het te overspoelen met vuurwapens.

Die opzet slaagde: de macht van de druglords nam toe en het straatgeweld explodeerde. De onrust leidde ertoe dat Manley in 1980 de verkiezingen verloor. In 1989 werd Manley herkozen, maar toen had hij zijn lesje geleerd en was de socialistische retoriek verdwenen.

Oh, Mama, Mama look there

Your children are playing in that street again

Don’t you know what happened down there?

A youth of fourteen got shot down there

The Kokane guns of Jamdown town

The killing clowns, the blood money men

Are shooting those Washington bullets again

As every cell in Chile will tell

The cries of the tortured men

Remember Allende and the days before

Before the army came

Please remember Víctor Jara in the Santiago stadium

Es verdad, those Washington bullets again

And in the Bay of Pigs in 1961

Havana fought the playboy in the Cuban sun

For Castro is a color is a redder than red

Those Washington bullets want Castro dead

For Castro is the color

That will earn you a spray of lead

Sandinista

For the very first time ever

When they had a revolution in Nicaragua

There was no interference from America

Human rights in America

The people fought the leader and up he flew

With no Washington bullets what else could he do?

An’ if you can find a Afghan rebel

That the Moscow bullets missed

Ask him what he thinks of voting communist

Ask the Dalai Lama in the hills of Tibet

How many monks did the Chinese get?

In a war torn swamp stop any mercenary

An’ check the British bullets in his armory

Sandinista

¿Qué?

Sandinista

Sandinista

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Manley and his fourth wife Beverley with US president Jimmy Carter in 1977 – By White House Staff Photographer – This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4135468