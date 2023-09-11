Uit de tijd dat we dachten dat de Sandinisten De Weg Vooruit wezen. Inmiddels weten we wel beter, maar het doet niks af aan de observaties van The Clash in Washington Bullets. Nee: Rusland is niet het enige land dat er geen been in ziet een als vervelend ervaren buur een lesje te leren.
De verwijzingen naar Chili en Nicaragua zijn naar ik aanneem wel duidelijk, die naar Jamaïca in het eerste couplet mogelijk wat minder. De CIA smokkelde in de jaren ’70 en ’80 wapens naar Jamaïca die in handen vielen van gangs en cocaïnesmokkelaars. Dat was niet onvoorzien, dat was de bedoeling. De linkse premier Michael Manley had gratis onderwijs, gratis gezondheidszorg en een wettelijk minimumloon geïntroduceerd in Jamaïca. To add insult to injury knoopte hij ook nog eens banden aan met Cuba. De VS zag deze ontwikkelingen met lede ogen aan. Het stelde handelsmaatregelen in en probeerde Jamaïca te destabiliseren door het te overspoelen met vuurwapens.
Die opzet slaagde: de macht van de druglords nam toe en het straatgeweld explodeerde. De onrust leidde ertoe dat Manley in 1980 de verkiezingen verloor. In 1989 werd Manley herkozen, maar toen had hij zijn lesje geleerd en was de socialistische retoriek verdwenen.
Oh, Mama, Mama look there
Your children are playing in that street again
Don’t you know what happened down there?
A youth of fourteen got shot down there
The Kokane guns of Jamdown town
The killing clowns, the blood money men
Are shooting those Washington bullets again
As every cell in Chile will tell
The cries of the tortured men
Remember Allende and the days before
Before the army came
Please remember Víctor Jara in the Santiago stadium
Es verdad, those Washington bullets again
And in the Bay of Pigs in 1961
Havana fought the playboy in the Cuban sun
For Castro is a color is a redder than red
Those Washington bullets want Castro dead
For Castro is the color
That will earn you a spray of lead
Sandinista
For the very first time ever
When they had a revolution in Nicaragua
There was no interference from America
Human rights in America
The people fought the leader and up he flew
With no Washington bullets what else could he do?
An’ if you can find a Afghan rebel
That the Moscow bullets missed
Ask him what he thinks of voting communist
Ask the Dalai Lama in the hills of Tibet
How many monks did the Chinese get?
In a war torn swamp stop any mercenary
An’ check the British bullets in his armory
Sandinista
¿Qué?
Sandinista
Sandinista
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Manley and his fourth wife Beverley with US president Jimmy Carter in 1977 – By White House Staff Photographer – This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4135468