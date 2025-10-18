Wachten op een trein in Texas

Het beste lied over (blijven steken in) Texas. Oorspronkelijk van Jimmie Rodgers maar veel gecoverd, en ik doe de beste covers nu.



Waitin’ for a train, Merle Haggard

Geen autobiografisch lied, maar over een hobo (King of the road) die door de remmer (brakeman) de trein uitgegooid wordt.

Jimmie Rodgers was zelf remmer op de stoomlocomotief voor zijn kortstondige roem. (Hij bezweek aan tuberculose, daar heeft hij wel iets autobiografisch over geschreven – dat een andere keer.)

All around the water tank

Waiting for a train

A thousand miles away from home

Sleeping in the rain

I walked up to a brakeman

To give him a line of talk

He says, “If you’ve got money

I’ll see that you don’t walk”

I haven’t got a nickel

Not a penny can I show

“Get off, get off, you railroad bum”

He slammed the boxcar door

[Refrein] Oh-de-lay-ee, ay-ee, oh-lay-ee

He put me off in Texas

A state I dearly love

The wide open spaces all around me

The moon and stars up above

Nobody seems to want me

Or lend me a helping hand

I’m on my way from Frisco

I’m going back to Dixieland

Though my pocketbook is empty

And my heart is full of pain

I’m a thousand miles away from home

Just waiting for a train

Dit is de eerste versie die ik gekend heb, 1969, Jimmie Rodgers was voor mij de zanger van English country garden – iemand anders… Het jodelen, dat was bijzonder:



Boz Scaggs

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Onbekend – Onbekend, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3880077