Wachten op een trein in Texas

Het beste lied over (blijven steken in) Texas. Oorspronkelijk van Jimmie Rodgers maar veel gecoverd, en ik doe de beste covers nu.
Waitin’ for a train, Merle Haggard
Geen autobiografisch lied, maar over een hobo (King of the road) die door de remmer (brakeman) de trein uitgegooid wordt.
Jimmie Rodgers was zelf remmer op de stoomlocomotief voor zijn kortstondige roem. (Hij bezweek aan tuberculose, daar heeft hij wel iets autobiografisch over geschreven – dat een andere keer.)
All around the water tank
Waiting for a train
A thousand miles away from home
Sleeping in the rain
I walked up to a brakeman
To give him a line of talk
He says, “If you’ve got money
I’ll see that you don’t walk”
I haven’t got a nickel
Not a penny can I show
“Get off, get off, you railroad bum”
He slammed the boxcar door
He put me off in Texas
A state I dearly love
The wide open spaces all around me
The moon and stars up above
Nobody seems to want me
Or lend me a helping hand
I’m on my way from Frisco
I’m going back to Dixieland
Though my pocketbook is empty
And my heart is full of pain
I’m a thousand miles away from home
Just waiting for a train
Dit is de eerste versie die ik gekend heb, 1969, Jimmie Rodgers was voor mij de zanger van English country garden – iemand anders… Het jodelen, dat was bijzonder:
Boz Scaggs
