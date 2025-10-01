Waarvoor ons de hoop is gegeven

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Een keuze van poëzie van Afghaanse meisjes, kort voor het internet werd afgesloten (het is naar men zegt nu terug). Of de teksten origineel in het Engels zijn wordt niet duidelijk, maar is ook niet zozeer ter zake.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Marius Arnesen – https://www.flickr.com/photos/anarkistix/4112238624/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91119895

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)