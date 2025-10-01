Waarvoor ons de hoop is gegeven

Een keuze van poëzie van Afghaanse meisjes, kort voor het internet werd afgesloten (het is naar men zegt nu terug). Of de teksten origineel in het Engels zijn wordt niet duidelijk, maar is ook niet zozeer ter zake.

The internet shutdown in Afghanistan happened in real time in my online poetry class on Monday. The women's accounts dropped out one by one. The last to go was Neda. Just before her image froze, I promised to put her poem on Twitter. She's 11. Online was her last hope of… pic.twitter.com/lGl3euqv8l — Kate Clanchy (@KateClanchy1) October 1, 2025

Shabnam found hope in online learning after the Taliban ended her education. Now her internet is cut off. @WDIAfghanistan1 @WRNAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/AXRfBVz4UX — Kate Clanchy (@KateClanchy1) September 30, 2025

I hope Maryam can get to my online poetry group in Afghanistan tomorrow. Last week, the internet blackouts affected several of my students. pic.twitter.com/MQTZmzUzVw — Kate Clanchy (@KateClanchy1) September 28, 2025

The internet seems mostly down in Afghanistan today. But before her connection failed, Qudsia asked if she could please have some feedback for her poem. pic.twitter.com/xmtGknC0da — Kate Clanchy (@KateClanchy1) September 29, 2025

