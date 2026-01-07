Vrouw neergeschoten bij betoging tegen immigratiedienst ICE + Update

Agenten van de Amerikaanse immigratiedienst ICE hebben in Minneapolis een vrouw neergeschoten. Het slachtoffer zou zijn overleden, maar dat laatste bericht is nog niet officieel bevestigd.

MINNEAPOLIS: 34th St. E. & Portland Ave. – A shooting involving an ICE agent was reported around 9:40 a.m. Paramedics say a victim suffered a gunshot wound and was in traumatic arrest. EMS dispatch described the incident as a “rapidly escalating situation.”



De vrouw zou tijdens een betoging geprobeerd hebben in te rijden op de agenten, die daarop het vuur openden. Alles uiteraard FWIW.

De burgemeester van Minneapolis heeft zojuist de schietpartij (maar niet de eventuele dodelijke afloop) bevestigd. Hij wil dat ICE uit de stad vertrekt, maar de kans daarop is natuurlijk nul. Gouverneur Walz heeft iedereen opgeroepen kalm te blijven.

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.

Update: volgens een getuige probeerde het slachtoffer juist weg te rijden toen ze neergeschoten werd:

A witness to Wednesday’s shooting in south Minneapolis told MPR News that she saw a federal agent shoot a woman several times.

Emily Heller lives near 33rd and Portland and said she woke up to a commotion outside her home. She said she saw a car blocking traffic on Portland Avenue that appeared to be part of a protest against federal law enforcement operations.

Heller said she heard ICE agents telling the driver, a woman, to “get out of here.”

“She was trying to turn around, and the ICE agent was in front of her car, and he pulled out a gun and put it right in — like, his midriff was on her bumper — and he reached across the hood of the car and shot her in the face like three, four times,” Heller said.

Heller said it appeared the woman then accelerated and traveled about 100 feet before striking a utility pole and some other vehicles. She could be seen slumped over inside her car.