Voorjaarsklassieker du jour: April In Paris

Jazzstandaard, geschreven door Vernon Duke en Yip Harburg voor de musical Walk a Little Faster (1932). Vrijwel iedereen uit de jazzwereld heeft deze elegante ode aan Parijs in het voorjaar weleens op de plaat gezet. De bekendste versie is waarschijnlijk die van Count Basie, maar mijn favoriet is de prachtige, dromerige versie van Ella Fitzgerald en Louis Armstrong. Als toetje Thad Jones met Billy Mitchell (tenor), Barry Harris (piano), Percy Heath (bas) en Max Roach (drums).

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Galerie de photos de untipografico – https://www.flickr.com/photos/eltito/2787318018/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17476146