Voorjaarsklassieker du jour: April In Paris

Jazzstandaard, geschreven door Vernon Duke en Yip Harburg voor de musical Walk a Little Faster (1932). Vrijwel iedereen uit de jazzwereld heeft deze elegante ode aan Parijs in het voorjaar weleens op de plaat gezet. De bekendste versie is waarschijnlijk die van Count Basie, maar mijn favoriet is de prachtige, dromerige versie van Ella Fitzgerald en Louis Armstrong. Als toetje Thad Jones met Billy Mitchell (tenor), Barry Harris (piano), Percy Heath (bas) en Max Roach (drums).
April in Paris, chestnuts in blossom
Holiday tables under the trees
April in Paris, this is a feeling
No one can ever reprise
I never knew the charm of spring
Never met it face to face
I never new my heart could sing
Never missed a warm embrace
Till April in Paris
Whom can I run to
What have you done to my heart
