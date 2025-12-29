Vochtig en mistig San Francisco

Als het om San Francisco gaat kun je om twee nummers niet heen. Aan beide had ik een hekel destijds in de jaren zestig. Maar deze ben ik gaan waarderen later, die andere echt nog steeds niet.

Grappig in dit verband is het gebruik van het woord gay, dat hier toch echt nog vrolijk, blij moet betekenen. De betekenisverschuiving kwam niet lang daarna. Moet je het net later over San Francisco hebben.

En ja, kille mist, dat is mijn herinnering aan San Francisco. En het zicht op Alcatraz, in Las Vegas waren we vrienden met de laatste bewaker daar – toen het eiland leeg was…

The loveliness of Paris seems somehow sadly gay

The glory that was Rome is of another day

I’ve been terribly alone and forgotten in Manhattan

I’m going home to my city by the Bay

I left my heart in San Francisco

High on a hill, it calls to me

To be where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars

The morning fog may chill the air, I don’t care

My love waits there in San Francisco

Above the blue and windy sea

When I come home to you, San Francisco

Your golden sun will shine for me

When I come home to you, San Francisco

Your golden sun will shine for me



I left my heart in San Francisco, Tony Bennett

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tom Beetz – https://www.flickr.com/photos/9967007@N07/6582221985, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19264138