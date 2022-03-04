Vlad de Waanzinnige valt Oekraïense kerncentrale aan

Russische eenheden hebben afgelopen nacht de Oekraïense kerncentrale Zaporizja, bij de stad Enerhoda, bestookt. Toen brandweerlieden probeerden de brand te blussen, werden ook zij onder vuur genomen en gedwongen zich terug te trekken. Het is niet duidelijk of de brand inmiddels volledig onder controle is.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ Russian forces are firing at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, a city on the Dnipro River that accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

The city’s Mayor Dmytro Orlov said the nuclear plant is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/0Y62OsAz2x

— 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙💦 (@pussyrrriot) March 4, 2022