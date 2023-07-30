Videodraad: nazi’s demonstreren bij Pride-event in Wisconsin

Een groep zwaarbewapende nazi’s (hè, het is de VS!) van de “Blood Tribe” was gisteren aanwezig bij een Pride-event in Watertown, Wisconsin. Het wapengekletter was natuurlijk bedoeld om de aanwezigen te intimideren.

VIDEO THREAD: Today, avowed Neo-Nazi group “Blood Tribe” rallied with rifles and swastika flags outside an LGBT “Pride in the Park” event in Watertown, Wisconsin. “Us or the pedophiles!” they chanted at the crowd, which included children. “There will be blood, blood blood!”… pic.twitter.com/DBtntCGerG — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 29, 2023

Dat lukte niet bij iedereen, waarvoor hulde:

2. One participant in the pride event confronted the Nazis, explaining that “It just makes me so happy that I get to wake up every day and just love who I want without fear of judgement or fucking Nazis apparently.” The Nazis left shortly after I interviewed that participant. pic.twitter.com/9rbPZLiROu — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 29, 2023

Blood Tribe is een neonazi-organisatie die actief is in de VS en in Canada. Ze richt zich zich primair tegen de usual suspects: Joden, de LHBTI-gemeenschap en iedereen die niet leliewit is.

Leider en oprichter is Christopher Pohlhaus, een voormalige marinier die een ‘etnisch homogene witte staat’ op wil richten in Maine. De Blood Tribe richtte zich in eerste instantie vooral tegen vluchtelingen, maar inmiddels is de LHBTI-gemeenschap het voornaamste doelwit. Leden van de groep duiken regelmatig op bij protesten tegen LHBTI-events.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1970-005-28 / CC-BY-SA 3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5418818