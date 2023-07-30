Videodraad: nazi’s demonstreren bij Pride-event in Wisconsin

Nieuwsredactie

Een groep zwaarbewapende nazi’s (hè, het is de VS!) van de “Blood Tribe” was gisteren aanwezig bij een Pride-event in Watertown, Wisconsin. Het wapengekletter was natuurlijk bedoeld om de aanwezigen te intimideren.

Dat lukte niet bij iedereen, waarvoor hulde:

Blood Tribe is een neonazi-organisatie die actief is in de VS en in Canada. Ze richt zich zich primair tegen de usual suspects: Joden, de LHBTI-gemeenschap en iedereen die niet leliewit is.

Leider en oprichter is Christopher Pohlhaus, een voormalige marinier die een ‘etnisch homogene witte staat’ op wil richten in Maine. De Blood Tribe richtte zich in eerste instantie vooral tegen vluchtelingen, maar inmiddels is de LHBTI-gemeenschap het voornaamste doelwit. Leden van de groep duiken regelmatig op bij protesten tegen LHBTI-events.

 

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1970-005-28 / CC-BY-SA 3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5418818

