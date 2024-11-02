Treurzang van de dag: Caroline

Colter Wall is een Canadese songschrijver en zanger. In Nederland is hij vrijwel onbekend, maar aan de overkant van The Atlantic is hij in folk- en countrykringen een grote naam. Colter is de zoon vam Brad Wall, een Canadese politicus die van 2007 tot 2018 premier van Saskatchewan was. Net als zijn grote voorbeelden Johnny Cash, Woody Guthrie en Hank Williams excelleert Wall in het vertellen van verhalen. Caroline, afkomstig van zijn eerste EP, is daar een goed voorbeeld van. Ouder worden en geliefden verliezen, dat is iets waar iedereen mee te maken krijgt. Geen reden om te wanhopen: And my bones do break and my hands do shake/As I lie in the wake of time’s cruel slaughter/But if I die before I wake/I’m gonna see my Caroline.

There’s a place where the sun doth shine

And the birds keep time with the pines up yonder

That’s the home of my Caroline

She’s dancing in the sky

Oh, how sweet when we meet

On the golden streets of the great wide valley

These old chains around my feet

They’re pulling me back down

Caroline, oh Caroline

I’ll be home just at any old time

The grave and the garden won’t be satisfied

Until your name’s next to mine

And my bones do break and my hands do shake

As I lie in the wake of time’s cruel slaughter

But if I die before I wake

I’m gonna see my Caroline

Caroline, oh Caroline

I’ll be home just at any old time

The grave and the garden won’t be satisfied

Until your name’s next to mine

There’s a place where the sun doth shine

And the birds keep time with the pines up yonder

That’s the home of my Caroline

She’s dancing in the sky

Caroline, oh Caroline

I’ll be home just at any old time

The grave and the garden won’t be satisfied

Until your name’s next to mine

Caroline, my Caroline

I’ll be home just at any old time

The grave and the garden won’t be satisfied

Until your name is next to mine

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By TonyTheTiger – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63213525