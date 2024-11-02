Treurzang van de dag: Caroline

Colter Wall is een Canadese songschrijver en zanger. In Nederland is hij vrijwel onbekend, maar aan de overkant van The Atlantic is hij in folk- en countrykringen een grote naam. Colter is de zoon vam Brad Wall, een Canadese politicus die van 2007 tot 2018 premier van Saskatchewan was. Net als zijn grote voorbeelden Johnny Cash, Woody Guthrie en Hank Williams excelleert Wall in het vertellen van verhalen. Caroline, afkomstig van zijn eerste EP, is daar een goed voorbeeld van. Ouder worden en geliefden verliezen, dat is iets waar iedereen mee te maken krijgt. Geen reden om te wanhopen: And my bones do break and my hands do shake/As I lie in the wake of time’s cruel slaughter/But if I die before I wake/I’m gonna see my Caroline.
There’s a place where the sun doth shine
And the birds keep time with the pines up yonder
That’s the home of my Caroline
She’s dancing in the sky
Oh, how sweet when we meet
On the golden streets of the great wide valley
These old chains around my feet
They’re pulling me back down
Caroline, oh Caroline
I’ll be home just at any old time
The grave and the garden won’t be satisfied
Until your name’s next to mine
And my bones do break and my hands do shake
As I lie in the wake of time’s cruel slaughter
But if I die before I wake
I’m gonna see my Caroline
Caroline, oh Caroline
I’ll be home just at any old time
The grave and the garden won’t be satisfied
Until your name’s next to mine
There’s a place where the sun doth shine
And the birds keep time with the pines up yonder
That’s the home of my Caroline
She’s dancing in the sky
Caroline, oh Caroline
I’ll be home just at any old time
The grave and the garden won’t be satisfied
Until your name’s next to mine
Caroline, my Caroline
I’ll be home just at any old time
The grave and the garden won’t be satisfied
Until your name is next to mine
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By TonyTheTiger – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63213525