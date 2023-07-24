Tot je weg moet gaan

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Een droevig liefdeslied, of is er toch hoopppp zoals Roel van Duijn het noemt.

You’re not a dream, you’re not an angel
You’re a man
I’m not a queen, I’m a woman
Take my hand

We’ll make a space in the lives
That we’d planned
And here we’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go

Yes, we’re different worlds apart
We’re not the same
We laughed and played at the start
Like in a game

You could have stayed outside my heart
But in you came
And here you’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go

Don’t ask why
Don’t ask how
Don’t ask forever
Love me now

This love of mine had no beginning
It has no end
I was an oak, now I’m a willow
I can bend

And though I’ll never in my life
See you again
Still, I’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go

Don’t ask why of me
Don’t ask how of me
Don’t ask forever of me
Love me, love me now

You’re not a dream, you’re not an angel
You’re a man
I’m not a queen, I’m a woman
Take my hand

We’ll make a space in the lives
That we’d planned
And here we’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go
And here we’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go

Als ik de eerste versie die ik heb leren kennen zoek verneem ik dat vele Grote Namen het op hun repertoire hebben. Maar ik zocht nu eenmaal die eerste kennismaking, de Engelse Four Pennies. Zij coverden Buffy Sainte-Marie en hadden er een bescheiden hit mee in het VK.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Kimberli Mäkäräinen – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80588921

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)