Tot je weg moet gaan

Een droevig liefdeslied, of is er toch hoopppp zoals Roel van Duijn het noemt.

You’re not a dream, you’re not an angel

You’re a man

I’m not a queen, I’m a woman

Take my hand

We’ll make a space in the lives

That we’d planned

And here we’ll stay

Until it’s time for you to go

Yes, we’re different worlds apart

We’re not the same

We laughed and played at the start

Like in a game

You could have stayed outside my heart

But in you came

And here you’ll stay

Until it’s time for you to go

Don’t ask why

Don’t ask how

Don’t ask forever

Love me now

This love of mine had no beginning

It has no end

I was an oak, now I’m a willow

I can bend

And though I’ll never in my life

See you again

Still, I’ll stay

Until it’s time for you to go

Don’t ask why of me

Don’t ask how of me

Don’t ask forever of me

Love me, love me now

You’re not a dream, you’re not an angel

You’re a man

I’m not a queen, I’m a woman

Take my hand

We’ll make a space in the lives

That we’d planned

And here we’ll stay

Until it’s time for you to go

And here we’ll stay

Until it’s time for you to go

Als ik de eerste versie die ik heb leren kennen zoek verneem ik dat vele Grote Namen het op hun repertoire hebben. Maar ik zocht nu eenmaal die eerste kennismaking, de Engelse Four Pennies. Zij coverden Buffy Sainte-Marie en hadden er een bescheiden hit mee in het VK.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Kimberli Mäkäräinen – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80588921