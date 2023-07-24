Tot je weg moet gaan

Een droevig liefdeslied, of is er toch hoopppp zoals Roel van Duijn het noemt.
You’re not a dream, you’re not an angel
You’re a man
I’m not a queen, I’m a woman
Take my hand
We’ll make a space in the lives
That we’d planned
And here we’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go
Yes, we’re different worlds apart
We’re not the same
We laughed and played at the start
Like in a game
You could have stayed outside my heart
But in you came
And here you’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go
Don’t ask why
Don’t ask how
Don’t ask forever
Love me now
This love of mine had no beginning
It has no end
I was an oak, now I’m a willow
I can bend
And though I’ll never in my life
See you again
Still, I’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go
Don’t ask why of me
Don’t ask how of me
Don’t ask forever of me
Love me, love me now
You’re not a dream, you’re not an angel
You’re a man
I’m not a queen, I’m a woman
Take my hand
We’ll make a space in the lives
That we’d planned
And here we’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go
And here we’ll stay
Until it’s time for you to go
Als ik de eerste versie die ik heb leren kennen zoek verneem ik dat vele Grote Namen het op hun repertoire hebben. Maar ik zocht nu eenmaal die eerste kennismaking, de Engelse Four Pennies. Zij coverden Buffy Sainte-Marie en hadden er een bescheiden hit mee in het VK.
