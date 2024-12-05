Tja, die eerste baljurk

Eén van die Nederlandstalige hits waar ik een grondige hekel aan heb, en jarenlang heb ik gedacht dat het een vertaling/cover was van Tes tendres années van Johnny Hallyday, die was tegelijk uit. En toen bleek het van George Jones te zijn, oorspronkelijk, al was dit de eerste Engelstalige versie waar ik kennis mee gemaakt heb. De betoverende stem van Brook Benton met een intro dat toch sterk aan Floyd Cramer doet denken. George Jones houdt u tegoed.

You keep saying you love him

I believe that it’s true

And it just doesn’t matter

How much I love you

But in time you’ll understand, dear

When you shed a tear

Then you’ll know you were living

In your tender years (tender years)

In your eyes there’s a love light

That’s shining for him

But how long will it stay there?

Will that love light grow dim?

You can just see the happiness

You can’t see the tears

It’s true, ‘cause you’re living

In your tender years (tender years)

So if I can’t be your first love

I’ll wait and be your last

I’ll be somewhere in your future

To help you forget the past

And you’ll know that I love you

With a love that’s sincere

‘Cause I’ll wait till you’re through living

In your tender years (tender years)

Yes, you’ll know that I love you

With a love that’s sincere

Yes, I’ll wait till you’re through living

In your tender years (tender years)



Tender years, 1961

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mercury Records – Billboard page 44, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29715016