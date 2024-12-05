Tja, die eerste baljurk

Eén van die Nederlandstalige hits waar ik een grondige hekel aan heb, en jarenlang heb ik gedacht dat het een vertaling/cover was van Tes tendres années van Johnny Hallyday, die was tegelijk uit. En toen bleek het van George Jones te zijn, oorspronkelijk, al was dit de eerste Engelstalige versie waar ik kennis mee gemaakt heb. De betoverende stem van Brook Benton met een intro dat toch sterk aan Floyd Cramer doet denken. George Jones houdt u tegoed.
You keep saying you love him
I believe that it’s true
And it just doesn’t matter
How much I love you
But in time you’ll understand, dear
When you shed a tear
Then you’ll know you were living
In your tender years (tender years)
In your eyes there’s a love light
That’s shining for him
But how long will it stay there?
Will that love light grow dim?
You can just see the happiness
You can’t see the tears
It’s true, ‘cause you’re living
In your tender years (tender years)
So if I can’t be your first love
I’ll wait and be your last
I’ll be somewhere in your future
To help you forget the past
And you’ll know that I love you
With a love that’s sincere
‘Cause I’ll wait till you’re through living
In your tender years (tender years)
Yes, you’ll know that I love you
With a love that’s sincere
Yes, I’ll wait till you’re through living
In your tender years (tender years)
Tender years, 1961
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mercury Records – Billboard page 44, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29715016