Tijdloze melodie

Een band die op het podium kan waarmaken wat de leden op de plaat spelen, het is zeldzaam geworden. The La’s, post-postpunk, 1987, maakten het waar. Hun derde single.
The melody always finds me
Whenever the thought reminds me
I’m breaking a chain inside my head
The melody chord unwinds me
The rhythm of life unties me
Brushing the sand of time away
If you look in your mind
Do you know what you will find
Open your mind
Even the words, they fail me
Oh, look what it’s doing to me
I never say what I want to say
It’s only a word, believe me
If only the world could see me
I promise I’d send the words away
If you look with your eyes
Do you know what you will find
Open your mind
The melody always finds me
Whenever the thought reminds me
I’m breaking a chain inside my head
The melody chord unwinds me
The rhythm of life unties me
Brushing the sand of time away
If you look in your mind
Do you know what you will find
Open your mind
Open your mind
Open your mind
Timeless melody
In 1991 heb ik ze in de Ancienne Belgique, Brussel, zien optreden – Lief woonde in die dagen in de Nouvelle Belgique… Het optreden staat voor een flink deel op YT, als de camera het publiek in inpant moet u even opletten of u mij ziet, dank u wel.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By File was taken from a scan or photograph of the original print, from the following URL., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27883449