Tijdloze melodie

Een band die op het podium kan waarmaken wat de leden op de plaat spelen, het is zeldzaam geworden. The La’s, post-postpunk, 1987, maakten het waar. Hun derde single.

The melody always finds me

Whenever the thought reminds me

I’m breaking a chain inside my head

The melody chord unwinds me

The rhythm of life unties me

Brushing the sand of time away

If you look in your mind

Do you know what you will find

Open your mind

Even the words, they fail me

Oh, look what it’s doing to me

I never say what I want to say

It’s only a word, believe me

If only the world could see me

I promise I’d send the words away

If you look with your eyes

Do you know what you will find

Open your mind

The melody always finds me

Whenever the thought reminds me

I’m breaking a chain inside my head

The melody chord unwinds me

The rhythm of life unties me

Brushing the sand of time away

If you look in your mind

Do you know what you will find

Open your mind

Open your mind

Open your mind



Timeless melody

In 1991 heb ik ze in de Ancienne Belgique, Brussel, zien optreden – Lief woonde in die dagen in de Nouvelle Belgique… Het optreden staat voor een flink deel op YT, als de camera het publiek in inpant moet u even opletten of u mij ziet, dank u wel.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By File was taken from a scan or photograph of the original print, from the following URL., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27883449