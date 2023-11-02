Theme For An Imaginary Western

Jack Bruce heeft na zijn vertrek uit Cream nooit het commerciële succes gekend van zijn voormalige collega Eric Clapton, maar – om er eens een ketterse mening tegenaan te gooien – muzikaal is het van een aanmerkelijk hoger niveau dan het meeste dat Clapton na pak hem beet 1970 geproduceerd heeft. Dit is één van de mooiste songs van Bruce, afkomstig van zijn debuutalbum Songs For A Tailor. De tekst is van de Engelse dichter Pete Brown, die ook de tekst van de klassieker White Room schreef. De studioversie is heel fraai, maar de liveversie is misschien nóg wel mooier. De versie van Mountain mag er ook zijn.

When the wagons leave the city

For the forest and further on

Painted wagons of the morning

Dusty roads where they have gone

Sometimes travelling through the darkness

Met the summer coming home

Fallen faces by the wayside

Looked as if they might have known

O the sun was in their eyes

And the desert that dries

In the country town

Where the laughter sounds

O the dancing and the singing

O the music when they played

O the fires that they started

O the girls with no regret

Sometimes they found it

Sometimes they kept it

Often lost it on the way

Fought each other to possess it

Sometimes died in sight of day

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By F. van Geelen, Omroepvereniging VARA – Beeld en Geluid Wiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94997890