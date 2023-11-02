Theme For An Imaginary Western

Jack Bruce heeft na zijn vertrek uit Cream nooit het commerciële succes gekend van zijn voormalige collega Eric Clapton, maar – om er eens een ketterse mening tegenaan te gooien – muzikaal is het van een aanmerkelijk hoger niveau dan het meeste dat Clapton na pak hem beet 1970 geproduceerd heeft. Dit is één van de mooiste songs van Bruce, afkomstig van zijn debuutalbum Songs For A Tailor. De tekst is van de Engelse dichter Pete Brown, die ook de tekst van de klassieker White Room schreef. De studioversie is heel fraai, maar de liveversie is misschien nóg wel mooier. De versie van Mountain mag er ook zijn.
When the wagons leave the city
For the forest and further on
Painted wagons of the morning
Dusty roads where they have gone
Sometimes travelling through the darkness
Met the summer coming home
Fallen faces by the wayside
Looked as if they might have known
O the sun was in their eyes
And the desert that dries
In the country town
Where the laughter sounds
O the dancing and the singing
O the music when they played
O the fires that they started
O the girls with no regret
Sometimes they found it
Sometimes they kept it
Often lost it on the way
Fought each other to possess it
Sometimes died in sight of day
