The Searchers op Glastonbury

Het wordt hun eerste optreden op het festival, tevens afscheid. Hoewel we niet weten hoe het gaat met afgescheiden Mike Pender en zijn Searchers. Een bloemlezinkje van de derde band van de beatgroepen, de British Invasion. Of waren ze dat niet? Chris Curtis was na Tony Jackson al in de jaren zestig weg, hij richtte Deep Purple op waar hij alweer snel bij weg was. Doek op voor:
Don’t try and understand me, you never could do that
Ah, and in the end you’d wind up being hurt
I’m a man with too many problems that keep pounding on my brain
So if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth
(if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth)
I don’t pretend to be a saint, my sins they are many
But there’s no-one perfect in this universe
And though you think I’m weird, don’t try and change me dear
‘cause if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth
(if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth)
Hear a howling wind outside my door, there’s restlessness within
Oh, I’m like a raincloud that one day may burst
We both know I’ll be leavin’ and if one little tear you grieve
Ah, it’s all right ‘cause that’s all I’m really worth
(it’s all right ‘cause that’s all I’m really worth)
And if you think about me in your lonesome hours
Ah, and on your lips there’s a sweet word and not a curse
Ah, then I’ll be comin’ back one day when my wandering is over
Ah, if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth
(if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth)
Ah, if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth
(if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth)
Take me for what I’m worth
Where have all the flowers gone?
Long time passing
Where have all the flowers gone?
Long time ago
Where have all the flowers gone?
Picked by young girls every one
When will they ever learn?
When will they ever learn?
Where have all the young girls gone?
Long time passing
Where have all the young girls gone?
Long time ago
Where have all the young girls gone?
Gone to young men every one
When will they ever learn?
When will they ever learn?
Where have all the young men gone?
Long time passing
Where have all the young men gone?
Long time ago
Where have all the young men gone?
Gone to soldiers every one
When will they ever learn?
When will they ever learn?
Where have all the soldiers gone?
Long, long time passing
Where have all the soldiers gone?
Long time ago
Where have all the soldiers gone?
Gone to graveyards every one
When will they ever learn?
When will they ever learn?
Where have all the graveyards gone?
Long time passing
Where have all the graveyards gone?
Long time ago
Where have all the graveyards gone?
Gone to flowers every one
When will they ever learn?
When will they ever learn?
Where have all the flowers gone?
Sometimes a man might wanna cry
Sometimes a man might wanna die
He wonders why he’s standin’ all alone
It’s ‘cause he’s got no love to call his own
Sometimes a man feels oh so sad
Sometimes a man is hurt so bad
He wonders why he’s feelin’ sad and cries
It’s ‘cause he’s got no love to dry his eyes
He’d give the world to know someone who’d care for him
He hopes someday someone will share their love with him
Sometimes a man might wanna cry
Sometimes a man might wanna die
He wonders why he’s feelin’ sad inside
It’s ‘cause he’s got no love to stand beside
He’ll give the world to know someone who’d care for him
He hopes someday someone will share their love with him
Sometimes a man feels oh so sad
Sometimes a man is hurt so bad
He wonders why he’s feelin’ sad inside
It’s ‘cause he’s got no love to stand beside
He’s got no love, he’s got no love, he’s got no love
He’s got no love, hoe geloofwaardig is zo’n playback op een vliegveld… Ze moeten er zelf bij lachen.