The Searchers op Glastonbury

Het wordt hun eerste optreden op het festival, tevens afscheid. Hoewel we niet weten hoe het gaat met afgescheiden Mike Pender en zijn Searchers. Een bloemlezinkje van de derde band van de beatgroepen, de British Invasion. Of waren ze dat niet? Chris Curtis was na Tony Jackson al in de jaren zestig weg, hij richtte Deep Purple op waar hij alweer snel bij weg was. Doek op voor:

Don’t try and understand me, you never could do that

Ah, and in the end you’d wind up being hurt

I’m a man with too many problems that keep pounding on my brain

So if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth

(if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth)

I don’t pretend to be a saint, my sins they are many

But there’s no-one perfect in this universe

And though you think I’m weird, don’t try and change me dear

‘cause if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth

(if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth)

Hear a howling wind outside my door, there’s restlessness within

Oh, I’m like a raincloud that one day may burst

We both know I’ll be leavin’ and if one little tear you grieve

Ah, it’s all right ‘cause that’s all I’m really worth

(it’s all right ‘cause that’s all I’m really worth)

And if you think about me in your lonesome hours

Ah, and on your lips there’s a sweet word and not a curse

Ah, then I’ll be comin’ back one day when my wandering is over

Ah, if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth

(if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth)

Ah, if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth

(if you want me you’ll take me for what I’m worth)



Take me for what I’m worth

Where have all the flowers gone?

Long time passing

Where have all the flowers gone?

Long time ago

Where have all the flowers gone?

Picked by young girls every one

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

Where have all the young girls gone?

Long time passing

Where have all the young girls gone?

Long time ago

Where have all the young girls gone?

Gone to young men every one

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

Where have all the young men gone?

Long time passing

Where have all the young men gone?

Long time ago

Where have all the young men gone?

Gone to soldiers every one

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

Where have all the soldiers gone?

Long, long time passing

Where have all the soldiers gone?

Long time ago

Where have all the soldiers gone?

Gone to graveyards every one

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

Where have all the graveyards gone?

Long time passing

Where have all the graveyards gone?

Long time ago

Where have all the graveyards gone?

Gone to flowers every one

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?



Where have all the flowers gone?

Sometimes a man might wanna cry

Sometimes a man might wanna die

He wonders why he’s standin’ all alone

It’s ‘cause he’s got no love to call his own

Sometimes a man feels oh so sad

Sometimes a man is hurt so bad

He wonders why he’s feelin’ sad and cries

It’s ‘cause he’s got no love to dry his eyes

He’d give the world to know someone who’d care for him

He hopes someday someone will share their love with him

Sometimes a man might wanna cry

Sometimes a man might wanna die

He wonders why he’s feelin’ sad inside

It’s ‘cause he’s got no love to stand beside

He’ll give the world to know someone who’d care for him

He hopes someday someone will share their love with him

Sometimes a man feels oh so sad

Sometimes a man is hurt so bad

He wonders why he’s feelin’ sad inside

It’s ‘cause he’s got no love to stand beside

He’s got no love, he’s got no love, he’s got no love



He’s got no love, hoe geloofwaardig is zo’n playback op een vliegveld… Ze moeten er zelf bij lachen.