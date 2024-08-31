Perfecte uitbeelding van een dronkelap in een verlopen kroeg, ergens in de rosse buurt. De piano imiteert de onzekere gang van iemand die een paar glazen (of een halve liter) bourbon teveel op heeft, en de tekst zit vol prachtige beelden: The jukebox has to take a leak/And the carpet needs a haircut.

De song dateert uit 1976, toen Tom Waits zélf een serieus drankprobleem had. Tom is inmiddels alweer 30 jaar van de drank af, maar gemakkelijk was het niet: “Oh, you know, it was tough. I went to AA. I’m in the program. I’m clean and sober. Hooray. But, it was a struggle…Nah. Not the way I was drinking. No, I’m happy to be sober. Happy to be alive. I found myself in some places I can’t believe I made it out of alive.”

The piano has been drinking

My neck tie is asleep

And the combo went back to New York

The jukebox has to take a leak

And the carpet needs a haircut

And the spotlight looks like a prison break

Cause the telephone is out of cigarettes

And the balcony is on the make

And the piano has been drinking

The piano has been drinking

And the menus are all freezing

And the lightman’s blind in one eye

And he can’t see out of the other

And the piano tuner’s got a hearing aid

And showed up with his mother

And the piano has been drinking

The piano has been drinking

Cause the bouncer is a Sumo wrestler

Cream-puff casper milquetoast

And the owner is a mental midget with the I.Q. of a fencepost

Cause the piano has been drinking

The piano has been drinking

And you can’t find your waitress

With a Geiger counter

And she hates you and your friends

And you just can’t get served

Without her

And the box-office is drooling

And the bar stools are on fire

And the newspapers were fooling

And the ashtrays have retired

And the piano has been drinking

The piano has been drinking

The piano has been drinking

Not me, not me, not me, not me, not me

uitgelichte afbeelding: By Published by Asylum Records. Photographer uncredited and unknown. – Scan via Heritage Auctions. Cropped and retouched by uploader; see upload history below for unretouched original. Additional info about the photo via the Tom Waits Library (see P49750087)., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=99879626