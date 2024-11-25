Het is geen wedstrijd – laat ik zeggen: dit is een van de mooiste liefdesliederen die ooit op de plaat gezet zijn. Het is geschreven door Ewan Mac Coll voor Peggy Seeger, die het maar matig kon waarderen al zijn ze wel getrouwd.
Roberta Flack maakt er soul van, niet te overtreffen.
The first time ever I saw your face
I thought the sun rose in your eyes
And the moon and the stars were the gifts you gave
To the dark and the endless skies, my love
To the dark and the endless skies
And the first time ever I kissed your mouth
I felt the earth move in my hand
Like the trembling heart of a captive bird
That was there at my command, my love
That was there at my command, my love
And the first time ever I lay with you
I felt your heart so close to mine
And I knew our joy would fill the earth
And last ’til the end of time, my love
And it would last ’til the end of time, my love
The first time ever I saw your face
Your face
Your face
Your face
Op lp in 1969, pas op single uitgebracht in 1972
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By CMS-Creative Management Associates/John Levy (management) – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37203782