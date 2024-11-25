Het is geen wedstrijd – laat ik zeggen: dit is een van de mooiste liefdesliederen die ooit op de plaat gezet zijn. Het is geschreven door Ewan Mac Coll voor Peggy Seeger, die het maar matig kon waarderen al zijn ze wel getrouwd.

Roberta Flack maakt er soul van, niet te overtreffen.

The first time ever I saw your face

I thought the sun rose in your eyes

And the moon and the stars were the gifts you gave

To the dark and the endless skies, my love

To the dark and the endless skies

And the first time ever I kissed your mouth

I felt the earth move in my hand

Like the trembling heart of a captive bird

That was there at my command, my love

That was there at my command, my love

And the first time ever I lay with you

I felt your heart so close to mine

And I knew our joy would fill the earth

And last ’til the end of time, my love

And it would last ’til the end of time, my love

The first time ever I saw your face

Your face

Your face

Your face



Op lp in 1969, pas op single uitgebracht in 1972

