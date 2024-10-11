Gisteren is het er bij ingeschoten dus vandaag een dubbele portie hoezenparade, boft u even. Nr. 11: The Doors – Weird scenes inside the goldmine (1972), geen Greatest Hits maar een bloemlezing, veel geciteerd op Caroline in de beginjaren na de terugkeer.
Poor Otis dead and gone
Left me here to sing his song
Pretty little girl with the red dress on
Poor Otis dead and gone
Yeah, back down, turn around slowly
Try it again, remembering when
It was easy, try it again
Much too easy, remembering when
All right, look at my shoes
Not quite the walkin’ blues
Don’t fight, too much to lose
Can’t fight the runnin’ blues
Well, I’ve got the runnin’ blues
Runnin’ away, back to L.A
Got to find the dock of the bay
Maybe find it back in L.A
Runnin’ scared
Runnin’ blue
Goin’ so fast
What’ll I do
Well, I’ve got the runnin’ blues
Runnin’ away, back to L.A
Got to find the dock of the bay
Maybe find it back in L.A
All right, look at my shoes
Not quite the walkin’ blues
Don’t fight, too much to lose
Can’t fight the runnin’ blues
All right, look at my shoes
Not quite the walkin’ blues
Don’t fight, too much to lose
Can’t fight the runnin’ blues
Runnin’ blue
Hun beste nummer, met een muziekvideo die jaren later door Ray Manzarek is gemaakt voor MTV. Deed het altijd goed op feestjes in de studentenflat, die Mr. Mojo risin’. En nu lees ik dat het een anagram is van “Jim Morrison”. Verhip.
Well, I just got into town about an hour ago
Took a look around, see which way the wind blow
Where the little girls in their Hollywood bungalows
Are you a lucky little lady in the City of Light?
Or just another lost angel?
City of Night, City of Night
City of Night, City of Night
L.A. woman, L.A. woman
L.A. woman, Sunday afternoon
L.A. woman, Sunday afternoon
L.A. woman, Sunday afternoon
Drive through your suburbs
Into your blues, into your blues, yeah
Into your blues, into your blues!
I see your hair is burning
Hills are filled with fire
If they say I never loved you
You know they are a liar
Driving down your freeways
Midnight alleys roam
Cops in cars, the topless bars
Never saw a woman so alone
So alone, so alone, so alone
Motel money murder-madness
Let’s change the mood from glad to sadness
Mr. Mojo Risin’, Mr. Mojo Risin’
Mr. Mojo Risin’, Mr. Mojo Risin’
Got to keep on risin’
Mr. Mojo Risin’, Mr. Mojo Risin’
Mojo Risin’, gotta Mojo Risin’
Mr. Mojo Risin’, gotta keep on risin’
Risin’, risin’
Gone risin’, risin’
I’m gone risin’, risin’
I gotta risin’, risin’
Well, risin’, risin’
I gotta, wooo, yeah, risin’
Whoa, oh yeah
Well, I just got into town about an hour ago
Took a look around, see which way the wind blow
Where the little girls in their Hollywood bungalows
Are you a lucky little lady in The City of Lights?
Or just another lost angel?
City of Night, City of Night
City of Night, City of Night, whoa, c’mon
L.A. Woman, L.A. Woman
L.A. Woman, you’re my woman
Little L.A. Woman, Little L.A. Woman
L.A. L.A. Woman Woman
L.A. Woman c’mon
L.A. woman