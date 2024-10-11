Gisteren is het er bij ingeschoten dus vandaag een dubbele portie hoezenparade, boft u even. Nr. 11: The Doors – Weird scenes inside the goldmine (1972), geen Greatest Hits maar een bloemlezing, veel geciteerd op Caroline in de beginjaren na de terugkeer.

Poor Otis dead and gone

Left me here to sing his song

Pretty little girl with the red dress on

Poor Otis dead and gone

Yeah, back down, turn around slowly

Try it again, remembering when

It was easy, try it again

Much too easy, remembering when

All right, look at my shoes

Not quite the walkin’ blues

Don’t fight, too much to lose

Can’t fight the runnin’ blues

Well, I’ve got the runnin’ blues

Runnin’ away, back to L.A

Got to find the dock of the bay

Maybe find it back in L.A

Runnin’ scared

Runnin’ blue

Goin’ so fast

What’ll I do

Well, I’ve got the runnin’ blues

Runnin’ away, back to L.A

Got to find the dock of the bay

Maybe find it back in L.A

All right, look at my shoes

Not quite the walkin’ blues

Don’t fight, too much to lose

Can’t fight the runnin’ blues

All right, look at my shoes

Not quite the walkin’ blues

Don’t fight, too much to lose

Can’t fight the runnin’ blues



Runnin’ blue

Hun beste nummer, met een muziekvideo die jaren later door Ray Manzarek is gemaakt voor MTV. Deed het altijd goed op feestjes in de studentenflat, die Mr. Mojo risin’. En nu lees ik dat het een anagram is van “Jim Morrison”. Verhip.

Well, I just got into town about an hour ago

Took a look around, see which way the wind blow

Where the little girls in their Hollywood bungalows

Are you a lucky little lady in the City of Light?

Or just another lost angel?

City of Night, City of Night

City of Night, City of Night

L.A. woman, L.A. woman

L.A. woman, Sunday afternoon

L.A. woman, Sunday afternoon

L.A. woman, Sunday afternoon

Drive through your suburbs

Into your blues, into your blues, yeah

Into your blues, into your blues!

I see your hair is burning

Hills are filled with fire

If they say I never loved you

You know they are a liar

Driving down your freeways

Midnight alleys roam

Cops in cars, the topless bars

Never saw a woman so alone

So alone, so alone, so alone

Motel money murder-madness

Let’s change the mood from glad to sadness

Mr. Mojo Risin’, Mr. Mojo Risin’

Mr. Mojo Risin’, Mr. Mojo Risin’

Got to keep on risin’

Mr. Mojo Risin’, Mr. Mojo Risin’

Mojo Risin’, gotta Mojo Risin’

Mr. Mojo Risin’, gotta keep on risin’

Risin’, risin’

Gone risin’, risin’

I’m gone risin’, risin’

I gotta risin’, risin’

Well, risin’, risin’

I gotta, wooo, yeah, risin’

Whoa, oh yeah

Well, I just got into town about an hour ago

Took a look around, see which way the wind blow

Where the little girls in their Hollywood bungalows

Are you a lucky little lady in The City of Lights?

Or just another lost angel?

City of Night, City of Night

City of Night, City of Night, whoa, c’mon

L.A. Woman, L.A. Woman

L.A. Woman, you’re my woman

Little L.A. Woman, Little L.A. Woman

L.A. L.A. Woman Woman

L.A. Woman c’mon



L.A. woman