Met een snikkie in de stem, maar dat was zijn handelsmerk – Hank Locklin in Nashville…
I was roaming round in Nashville in the state of Tennessee
For I love that country music it’s as soulful as can be
I have gathered the records for I cherished every name
So I found myself a-standing in the Country Hall of Fame
My heart beat somewhat faster as I walked in through the door
For I heard the sound of voices I had often heard before
A happy kind of sadness brought a teardrop to my eye
Now I’ll tell you what I saw there and I’m sure that you’ll see why
Jimmie Rodgers’ railroad lantern and his faithful old guitar
I could hear that old blue yodel coming from somewhere afar
Roy Acuff in bronze likeness with that great Fred Rose his friend
And I heard that Wabash Cannonball somewhere around the bend
The guitar of Eddy Arnold, memories of Cattle Call
Chet Atkins will be with him when the work’s all done this fall
From the autoharp of Maybelle Wildwood Flower seems to ring
Riley Puckett and Gid Tanner, how they all could pick and sing
I could hear George Hay announcin’ as I stood there in the room
I could hear Tex Ritter singing his classic song High Noon
Minnie Pearl so glad to be there and Hank Snow keeps Movin’ On
May the Lord bless those still living and the ones who’ve joined his throne
Cowboy Copas, Hankshaw Hawkins, Gentleman Jim and Patsy Cline
Rod Bradsfield, Ira Louvin these stars will always shine
Ernest Tubb and great Red Foley and Hank Williams bless his name
Though some are gone they’ll live forever in the Country Hall of Fame
1967
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By RCA Records – Billboard, page 49, 13 April 1968, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26967046