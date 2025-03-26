The Atlantic publiceert aanvalsplannen die Hegseth en Waltz deelden op Signal

The Atlantic heeft de aanvalsplannen die de adviseurs van Trump op Signal bespraken gepubliceerd, en het is erger dan we dachten:

Niks aan de hand, volgens Trump. En als er wél wat aan de hand is, dan is het in elk geval niet de schuld van zijn vriendjes:

Trump: “What it was, we believe, is somebody that was on the line with permission, somebody that worked with Mike Waltz at a lower level, had Goldberg’s number or call through the app, and somehow this guy ended up on the call.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 26 maart 2025 om 02:08