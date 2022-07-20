Texas: Houston, wie wil er heen?

Wat verbindt George Hamilton IV met Steely Dan, en met Marty Robbins en Jimmie Rodgers?

Heel goed, ze zingen over Texas. Ik ontsnap aan het embarras du choix door Dean Martin op te voeren.

Well it’s lonesome in this old town

Everybody puts me down

I’m a face without a name

Just walking in the rain

Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston

I got holes in both of my shoes

Well I’m a walking case of the blues

Saw a dollar yesterday

But the wind blew it away

Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston

I haven’t eaten in about a week

I’m so hungry when I walk I squeak

Nobody calls me friend

It’s sad the shape I’m in

Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston

Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston

I got a girl waiting there for me

Well at least she said she’d be

I got a home and a big warm bed

And a feather pillow for my head

Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston

Well it’s lonesome in this old town

Everybody puts me down

I’m a face without a name

Just walking in the rain

Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston



Houston, 1965

– Uitgelicht: Wikipedia