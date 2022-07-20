Texas: Houston, wie wil er heen?

Wat verbindt George Hamilton IV met Steely Dan, en met Marty Robbins en Jimmie Rodgers?
Heel goed, ze zingen over Texas. Ik ontsnap aan het embarras du choix door Dean Martin op te voeren.
Well it’s lonesome in this old town
Everybody puts me down
I’m a face without a name
Just walking in the rain
Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston
I got holes in both of my shoes
Well I’m a walking case of the blues
Saw a dollar yesterday
But the wind blew it away
Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston
I haven’t eaten in about a week
I’m so hungry when I walk I squeak
Nobody calls me friend
It’s sad the shape I’m in
Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston
Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston
I got a girl waiting there for me
Well at least she said she’d be
I got a home and a big warm bed
And a feather pillow for my head
Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston
Well it’s lonesome in this old town
Everybody puts me down
I’m a face without a name
Just walking in the rain
Goin’ back to Houston, Houston, Houston
Houston, 1965
