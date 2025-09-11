Te voet naar New Orleans

We vertoeven nog even in en om New Orleans. Dit was het eerste nummer dat in het redactielokaal genoemd werd.
This time I’m walkin’ to New Orleans
I’m walkin’ to New Orleans
I’m gonna need two pair-a shoes
When I get through walkin’ these blues
When I get back to New Orleans
I’ve got my suitcase in my hand
Now ain’t that-a shame?
I’m leavin’ here today
Yes, I’m goin’ back home to stay
Yes, I’m walkin’ to New Orleans
Ya used to be my honey
‘Till you spent all my money
No use for you to cry
I’ll see you by and by
‘Cause I’m walkin’ to New Orleans
I’ve got no time for talkin’
I’ve got to keep on walkin’
New Orleans is my home
That’s the reason why I’m goin’
Yes, I’m walkin’ to New Orleans
I’m walkin’ to New Orleans
I’m walkin’ to New Orleans
I’m walkin’ to New Orleans.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hugo van Gelderen / Anefo – File:Fats Domino in Amsterdam, Fats tijdens zijn optreden in het Concertgebouw, Bestanddeelnr 914-4777.jpg, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89022369