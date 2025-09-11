Te voet naar New Orleans

We vertoeven nog even in en om New Orleans. Dit was het eerste nummer dat in het redactielokaal genoemd werd.

This time I’m walkin’ to New Orleans

I’m walkin’ to New Orleans

I’m gonna need two pair-a shoes

When I get through walkin’ these blues

When I get back to New Orleans

I’ve got my suitcase in my hand

Now ain’t that-a shame?

I’m leavin’ here today

Yes, I’m goin’ back home to stay

Yes, I’m walkin’ to New Orleans

Ya used to be my honey

‘Till you spent all my money

No use for you to cry

I’ll see you by and by

‘Cause I’m walkin’ to New Orleans

I’ve got no time for talkin’

I’ve got to keep on walkin’

New Orleans is my home

That’s the reason why I’m goin’

Yes, I’m walkin’ to New Orleans

I’m walkin’ to New Orleans

I’m walkin’ to New Orleans

I’m walkin’ to New Orleans.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hugo van Gelderen / Anefo – File:Fats Domino in Amsterdam, Fats tijdens zijn optreden in het Concertgebouw, Bestanddeelnr 914-4777.jpg, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89022369