Syrische ISIS-leider gedood door VS

Maher al-Aqal, de leider van het Syrische filiaal van ISIS, is volgens het Pentagon vandaag om het leven gekomen bij een Amerikaanse drone-aanval. Het Syrian Observatory for Human Rights heeft het bericht bevestigd.

Al-Aqal zou zijn gedood toen hij een motor bestuurde in de buurt van Jindayris, in het noorden van Syrië. Een luitenant van de Syrische ISIS-leider zou zwaargewond zijn geraakt:


