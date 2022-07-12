Syrische ISIS-leider gedood door VS

Maher al-Aqal, de leider van het Syrische filiaal van ISIS, is volgens het Pentagon vandaag om het leven gekomen bij een Amerikaanse drone-aanval. Het Syrian Observatory for Human Rights heeft het bericht bevestigd.

Al-Aqal zou zijn gedood toen hij een motor bestuurde in de buurt van Jindayris, in het noorden van Syrië. Een luitenant van de Syrische ISIS-leider zou zwaargewond zijn geraakt:

#Afrin : BREAKING: The US Department of Defense announced today, the killing of the leader of the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria, named “Maher Al-Aqal”, in an air strike in the Turkish-occupied region of #Afrin pic.twitter.com/TbkBtkqvv4

Aftermath of the Airstrike. The US military said that it had targeted, with an air strike, the leader of ISIS in Syria, Maher Al-Aqal, while he was riding a motorbike near Cindirês district, in the occupied countryside of Afrin, while one of his top aides was seriously wounded. pic.twitter.com/UtB15kcEfs

— Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) July 12, 2022