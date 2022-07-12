Syrische ISIS-leider gedood door VS

Maher al-Aqal, de leider van het Syrische filiaal van ISIS, is volgens het Pentagon vandaag om het leven gekomen bij een Amerikaanse drone-aanval. Het Syrian Observatory for Human Rights heeft het bericht bevestigd.
Al-Aqal zou zijn gedood toen hij een motor bestuurde in de buurt van Jindayris, in het noorden van Syrië. Een luitenant van de Syrische ISIS-leider zou zwaargewond zijn geraakt:
#Afrin: BREAKING: The US Department of Defense announced today, the killing of the leader of the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria, named “Maher Al-Aqal”, in an air strike in the Turkish-occupied region of #Afrin pic.twitter.com/TbkBtkqvv4
— Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) July 12, 2022
Aftermath of the Airstrike. The US military said that it had targeted, with an air strike, the leader of ISIS in Syria, Maher Al-Aqal, while he was riding a motorbike near Cindirês district, in the occupied countryside of Afrin, while one of his top aides was seriously wounded. pic.twitter.com/UtB15kcEfs
— Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) July 12, 2022
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Voice of America News: Scott Bobb reports from the Suruç, Turkey/ Kobane, Syrian border; "Turkish Border Towns Hosting Thousands of Kobani Refugees". – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-QFVCnd7Po, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36898261