Swampklassieker du jour: Born on the Bayou

Niemand kon het Amerikaanse Zuiden zó mooi mythologiseren als de in Californië geboren en getogen John Fogerty, en Born on the Bayou is daar – naast Proud Mary – het perfecte voorbeeld van. Fogerty probeerde met Born on the Bayou naar eigen zeggen een song te creëren over “…een mythische jeugd en een tijd vol hitte, de Fourth of July” [hartje zomer en een nationale feestdag in de VS]. Zo’n song kun je nergens beter plaatsen dan in een moeras waar het 35 graden is met een luchtvochtigheid van 95%.
Born on the Bayou verscheen in 1969 als flipside van Proud Mary. Het is de favoriete CCR-song van drummer Doug Clifford.
Now, when I was just a little boy
Standin’ to my Daddy’s knee
My poppa said, “Son, don’t let the man get you
Do what he done to me.”
‘Cause he’ll get you
‘Cause he’ll get you now, now
And I can remember The Fourth of July
Runnin’ through the backwood bare
And I can still hear my old hound dog barkin’
Chasin’ down a hoodoo there
Chasin’ down a hoodoo there
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou, oh, oh
Wish I was back on the Bayou
Rollin’ with some Cajun Queen
Wishin’ I were a fast freight train
I’m just a-chooglin’ on down to New Orleans
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou, do it, do it, do it, do it
Oh, Lord
Oh, get back, boy
And I can remember The Fourth of July
Runnin’ through the backwood bare
And I can still hear my old hound dog barkin’
Chasin’ down a hoodoo there
Chasin’ down a hoodoo there
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou
