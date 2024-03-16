Swampklassieker du jour: Born on the Bayou

Niemand kon het Amerikaanse Zuiden zó mooi mythologiseren als de in Californië geboren en getogen John Fogerty, en Born on the Bayou is daar – naast Proud Mary – het perfecte voorbeeld van. Fogerty probeerde met Born on the Bayou naar eigen zeggen een song te creëren over “…een mythische jeugd en een tijd vol hitte, de Fourth of July” [hartje zomer en een nationale feestdag in de VS]. Zo’n song kun je nergens beter plaatsen dan in een moeras waar het 35 graden is met een luchtvochtigheid van 95%.

Born on the Bayou verscheen in 1969 als flipside van Proud Mary. Het is de favoriete CCR-song van drummer Doug Clifford.

Now, when I was just a little boy

Standin’ to my Daddy’s knee

My poppa said, “Son, don’t let the man get you

Do what he done to me.”

‘Cause he’ll get you

‘Cause he’ll get you now, now

And I can remember The Fourth of July

Runnin’ through the backwood bare

And I can still hear my old hound dog barkin’

Chasin’ down a hoodoo there

Chasin’ down a hoodoo there

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou, oh, oh

Wish I was back on the Bayou

Rollin’ with some Cajun Queen

Wishin’ I were a fast freight train

I’m just a-chooglin’ on down to New Orleans

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou, do it, do it, do it, do it

Oh, Lord

Oh, get back, boy

And I can remember The Fourth of July

Runnin’ through the backwood bare

And I can still hear my old hound dog barkin’

Chasin’ down a hoodoo there

Chasin’ down a hoodoo there

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Bayou Corne in Louisiana, October 2010 – By jc.winkler – Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41231044