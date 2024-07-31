Stop met je gesnik

Er zijn wijsjes waarmee je wakker wordt in je hoofd die je daar beslist niet wilt. Vanochtend had ik Stop your sobbing, kijk dat is dan eens aardig.

Is het echt oorspronkelijk van de Kinks of heeft Ray Davies het geschreven voor zijn toenmalige geliefde? Welnu, deze eerste cover uit 1966 helpt ons uit de droom.



The Scamps uit Zeist, niet te verwarren met de Scamps uit Amsterdam. Heel behoorlijke versie.

It is time for you to stop all of your sobbing

Yes, it’s time for you to stop all of your sobbing, hmm

There’s one thing you gotta do

To make me still want you

You gotta stop sobbing now

Yeah, stop it, stop it

You gotta stop sobbing now

It is time for you to laugh instead of crying

Yes, it’s time for you to laugh, so keep on trying, uh-huh

There’s one thing you gotta do

To make me still want you

You gotta stop sobbing now

Yeah, stop it, stop it

You gotta stop sobbing now

Each little tear that falls from your eye

Makes, makes-a me want

To take you in my arms and tell you to stop all your sobbing

Yes, it’s time for you to stop all of your sobbing

Yes, it’s time for you to stop all of your sobbing, uh-huh

There’s one thing that you gotta do

To make me still want you

Gotta stop sobbing now

Yeah, stop it, stop it

Gotta stop sobbing now

Stop it, stop it

Gotta stop sobbing now

Stop it, stop it, stop it



Van hun eerste lp, Kinks De Luxe, 1964 – even wat anders dan You really got me enzo, nietwaar.

De Pretenders werden in onwetend Medialand Nederland voor “punk” uitgemaakt. Zullen we het bij wave of voor mijn part beat houden?



1979