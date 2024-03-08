Steve Lawrence ruste in vrede

Nu wil ik best Steve Lawrence gedenken, daar niet van, maar bladerend in zijn catalogus krijg ik toch eerst de neiging deze van The Lovin’ Spoonful op te zetten.

I’ve been listening to my radio

For two or three years

And the music they’ve been playing is so doggone bad

That it’s offendin’to my ears

But them kids come over from the Mersey river

Made us think back till then

So let’s put on our shoes

And think about the blues

And start all over again

With that Good Time Music

Like we played so long ago, don’t you know

With that Good Time Music

Yes, it’s back on the radio

I don’t want no cryin’ violins

No sax, no slide trombones

I don’t want no screaming ya-ya girls

And no honkin’ English horns

I don’t want no symphony orchestra

With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

All I want is a guitar, a harp and drum

Just to set my soul on fire

With that Good Time Music…

Goed, Footsteps dan maar van Steve Lawrence. Het is dat malle koortje dat het bederft.

Why did you say goodbye to me

Now I’m as lonely as could be

And as I feel a teardrop fall

I hear your footsteps down the hall

Walkin’ away from me

Why did you say goodbye

Why did you make me cry

Now, every day I wonder why

Why, oh why, oh why, oh

Footsteps, footsteps

Footsteps, footsteps

You’re such a haunting memory

I pray that you’ll come back to me

But as I say my evening prayers

I hear your footsteps on the stairs

Walkin’ away from me

Why did you say goodbye

Why did you make me cry

Now, every day I wonder why

Why, oh why, oh why, oh

Footsteps, footsteps

Footsteps, footsteps

Footsteps, footsteps

Footsteps

Vanwege de Toestanden Van Nu deze toegift, Wo ahin soll ich gehen, al uit de tijd waarin zijn genre was vervangen door good time music, 1965.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Steve Lawrence met Eydie Gormé, echtpaar dat ook samen optrad en platen heeft gemaakt. Door General Artists Corporation (management company)-photographer: Maurice Seymour, New York. – eBay itemphoto, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16396634