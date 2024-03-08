Steve Lawrence ruste in vrede

Nu wil ik best Steve Lawrence gedenken, daar niet van, maar bladerend in zijn catalogus krijg ik toch eerst de neiging deze van The Lovin’ Spoonful op te zetten.
I’ve been listening to my radio
For two or three years
And the music they’ve been playing is so doggone bad
That it’s offendin’to my ears
But them kids come over from the Mersey river
Made us think back till then
So let’s put on our shoes
And think about the blues
And start all over again
With that Good Time Music
Like we played so long ago, don’t you know
With that Good Time Music
Yes, it’s back on the radio
I don’t want no cryin’ violins
No sax, no slide trombones
I don’t want no screaming ya-ya girls
And no honkin’ English horns
I don’t want no symphony orchestra
With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
All I want is a guitar, a harp and drum
Just to set my soul on fire
With that Good Time Music…
Goed, Footsteps dan maar van Steve Lawrence. Het is dat malle koortje dat het bederft.
Why did you say goodbye to me
Now I’m as lonely as could be
And as I feel a teardrop fall
I hear your footsteps down the hall
Walkin’ away from me
Why did you say goodbye
Why did you make me cry
Now, every day I wonder why
Why, oh why, oh why, oh
Footsteps, footsteps
Footsteps, footsteps
You’re such a haunting memory
I pray that you’ll come back to me
But as I say my evening prayers
I hear your footsteps on the stairs
Walkin’ away from me
Why did you say goodbye
Why did you make me cry
Now, every day I wonder why
Why, oh why, oh why, oh
Footsteps, footsteps
Footsteps, footsteps
Footsteps, footsteps
Footsteps
Vanwege de Toestanden Van Nu deze toegift, Wo ahin soll ich gehen, al uit de tijd waarin zijn genre was vervangen door good time music, 1965.
