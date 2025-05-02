Steun uw plaatselijke skaband

Nooit van gehoord, en zo leer je wat van BlueSky: vrolijke levendige klanken van nu. Een skaband uit Californië, Save Ferris.
Support your local ska band even though they just may stink
Support them despite what the real musicians just might think
It’s ok to lower standards in the name of a good cause
You can bend the rules for us this time and give us your applause
SYLSB
It means so much to me
SYLSB
Its tough to play for free
SYLSB
Why can’t they see
It’s hard to be a ska band
When you live in a lonely
Punkland
SYLSB
No, I didnt say LSD
Throw away your PCP
And get the hell away from me
When everything should be OK
But it never ever seems to work out that way
SYLSB
It means so much to me
SYLSB
Its tough to play for free
SYLSB
Why can’t they see
It’s hard to be a ska band
When you live in Orange County
Punkland
OC
Support your local ska band
