Steun uw plaatselijke skaband

Nooit van gehoord, en zo leer je wat van BlueSky: vrolijke levendige klanken van nu. Een skaband uit Californië, Save Ferris.

Support your local ska band even though they just may stink

Support them despite what the real musicians just might think

It’s ok to lower standards in the name of a good cause

You can bend the rules for us this time and give us your applause

SYLSB

It means so much to me

SYLSB

Its tough to play for free

SYLSB

Why can’t they see

It’s hard to be a ska band

When you live in a lonely

Punkland

SYLSB

No, I didnt say LSD

Throw away your PCP

And get the hell away from me

When everything should be OK

But it never ever seems to work out that way

SYLSB

It means so much to me

SYLSB

Its tough to play for free

SYLSB

Why can’t they see

It’s hard to be a ska band

When you live in Orange County

Punkland

OC



Support your local ska band

