Stel je toch eens voor zeg

Ze hadden Rowdies moeten heten maar er waren al meer bands met die naam dus het werd Ro-d-Ys. Mysterieus. De trots van Oude Pekela, waar ze in steen zijn vereeuwigd. Ze hebben enkele keigoede nummers uitgebracht en toen kwam de klad er in en liep de kern over naar Zen. Die komen ook spoedig weer eens langs.

Just fancy

I was working on the farmyard again

The farmer didn’t like the clothes that I wear

And the length of my hair

It was much too long

Just fancy

Every morning it was daybreak at six

I took my cycle and I covered the road

No chance to trail my coat

So I was out on the run

Down there where the fields are waving (Down there)

Down there it got to go without failing (Down there)

Down there with my partners who are still (Down there)

Down there as a gardener I lived (Down there)

Just fancy

Living between the people without ears

Do not like the music that I like

Except what they like

But not meant for me

Just fancy

Talking with John who don’t care a damn

When he’s hurting, your feeling’s dead

Without some regret

He doesn’t see my mind

Down there where the days are too long (Down there)

Down there you have to hold your tongue, yeah (Down there)

Down there the farmer’s son is chasing (Down there)

Down there the farmer’s sister’s amazing (Down there)

Just fancy

Life for me is so much easier now

Ev’rything’s getting more useful here

The only words I hear

Are all just mine

Just fancy

I had to tell them all the things I think

About the way I hang my hair

Or to explain my glare

They say I have

Down there

Down there

Down there

Down there

Down there

Down there



Just fancy, 1967

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Martenfgrupstra – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=35407394