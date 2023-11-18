Stel je toch eens voor zeg

Ze hadden Rowdies moeten heten maar er waren al meer bands met die naam dus het werd Ro-d-Ys. Mysterieus. De trots van Oude Pekela, waar ze in steen zijn vereeuwigd. Ze hebben enkele keigoede nummers uitgebracht en toen kwam de klad er in en liep de kern over naar Zen. Die komen ook spoedig weer eens langs.
Just fancy
I was working on the farmyard again
The farmer didn’t like the clothes that I wear
And the length of my hair
It was much too long
Just fancy
Every morning it was daybreak at six
I took my cycle and I covered the road
No chance to trail my coat
So I was out on the run
Down there where the fields are waving (Down there)
Down there it got to go without failing (Down there)
Down there with my partners who are still (Down there)
Down there as a gardener I lived (Down there)
Just fancy
Living between the people without ears
Do not like the music that I like
Except what they like
But not meant for me
Just fancy
Talking with John who don’t care a damn
When he’s hurting, your feeling’s dead
Without some regret
He doesn’t see my mind
Down there where the days are too long (Down there)
Down there you have to hold your tongue, yeah (Down there)
Down there the farmer’s son is chasing (Down there)
Down there the farmer’s sister’s amazing (Down there)
Just fancy
Life for me is so much easier now
Ev’rything’s getting more useful here
The only words I hear
Are all just mine
Just fancy
I had to tell them all the things I think
About the way I hang my hair
Or to explain my glare
They say I have
Down there
Down there
Down there
Down there
Down there
Down there
Just fancy, 1967
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Martenfgrupstra – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=35407394