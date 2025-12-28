Soundtrack 1968, september: The weight

Voor de serie oriënteer ik mij grotendeels op de officiële UK Charts. Daarmee mis ik niet alleen Heintje maar ook nogal wat voor mij beeldbepalende nummers. Ken ik die van Radio Luxemburg, dat intussen een progressief profiel had gekregen? Maar toch genoeg te kiezen hoor. Voor september moet deze wel.

I pulled into Nazareth, was feelin’ about half past dead

I just need some place where I can lay my head

“Hey, mister, can you tell me where a man might find a bed?”

He just grinned and shook my hand, “no” was all he said

Take a load off, Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off, Fanny

And (and) (and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

I picked up my bag, I went lookin’ for a place to hide

When I saw Carmen and the Devil walkin’ side by side

I said, “Hey, Carmen, come on let’s go downtown”

She said, “I gotta go but my friend can stick around”

Take a load off, Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off, Fanny

And (and) (and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

Go down, Miss Moses, there’s nothin’ you can say

It’s just ol’ Luke and Luke’s waitin’ on the Judgment Day

“Well, Luke, my friend, what about young Anna Lee?”

He said, “Do me a favor, son, won’t you stay and keep Anna Lee company?”

Take a load off, Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off, Fanny

And (and) (and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

Crazy Chester followed me and he caught me in the fog

He said, “I will fix your rack if you’ll take Jack, my dog”

I said, “Wait a minute, Chester, you know I’m a peaceful man”

He said, “That’s okay, boy, won’t you feed him when you can”

Yeah, take a load off, Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off, Fanny

And (and) (and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

Catch a cannon ball now to take me down the line

My bag is sinkin’ low and I do believe it’s time

To get back to Miss Fanny, you know she’s the only one

Who sent me here with her regards for everyone

Take a load off, Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off, Fanny

And (and) (and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)



The weight, The Band

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Capitol Records – Billboard, page 19, 28 November 1970, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27031785