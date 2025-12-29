Soundtrack 1968, oktober: All along the watchtower

Laten we wel wezen: die top-2000 is één lange Eurovisievertoning voor Nederland alleen. Ik zou er vrede mee hebben als dit permanent op 1 zou staan, al is het geen persoonlijke favoriet. Jimi Hendrix bewerkt Dylan tot een compleet ander nummer, dat Dylans goedkeuring kon wegdragen.

“There must be some way out of here”

Said the joker to the thief

“There’s too much confusion

I can’t get no relief

Businessmen, they drink my wine

Plowmen dig my earth

None of them along the line

Know what any of it is worth”

“No reason to get excited”

The thief, he kindly spoke

“There are many here among us

Who feel that life is but a joke

But you and I, we’ve been through that

And this is not our fate

So let us not talk falsely now

The hour is getting late”

All along the watchtower

Princes kept the view

While all the women came and went

Barefoot servants too

Outside, in the cold distance

A wildcat did growl

Two riders were approaching

And the wind began to howl



Om precies te zijn: Jimi Hendrix Experience

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown – The Sydney Morning Herald, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41782629