Soundtrack 1968, oktober: All along the watchtower

Laten we wel wezen: die top-2000 is één lange Eurovisievertoning voor Nederland alleen. Ik zou er vrede mee hebben als dit permanent op 1 zou staan, al is het geen persoonlijke favoriet. Jimi Hendrix bewerkt Dylan tot een compleet ander nummer, dat Dylans goedkeuring kon wegdragen.
“There must be some way out of here”
Said the joker to the thief
“There’s too much confusion
I can’t get no relief
Businessmen, they drink my wine
Plowmen dig my earth
None of them along the line
Know what any of it is worth”
“No reason to get excited”
The thief, he kindly spoke
“There are many here among us
Who feel that life is but a joke
But you and I, we’ve been through that
And this is not our fate
So let us not talk falsely now
The hour is getting late”
All along the watchtower
Princes kept the view
While all the women came and went
Barefoot servants too
Outside, in the cold distance
A wildcat did growl
Two riders were approaching
And the wind began to howl
Om precies te zijn: Jimi Hendrix Experience
