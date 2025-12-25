Soundtrack 1968, juni: Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Zoals ook Elvis en de Beatles (Lady Madonna) kwamen de Stones nog even in rock’n’roll-/beatstijl in het magische jaar. Jumpin’ Jack Flash.

Watch it!

I was born in a crossfire hurricane

And I howled at my ma in the driving rain

But it’s all right now, in fact, it’s a gas

But it’s all right, I’m Jumpin’ Jack Flash

It’s a gas, gas, gas

I was raised by a toothless, bearded hag

I was schooled with a strap right across my back

But it’s all right now, in fact, it’s a gas

But it’s all right, I’m Jumpin’ Jack Flash

It’s a gas, gas, gas

I was drowned, I was washed up and left for dead

I fell down to my feet and I saw they bled, yeah yeah

I frowned at the crumbs of a crust of bread, yeah yeah yeah

I was crowned with a spike right through my head, fuck my head

But it’s all right now, in fact, it’s a gas

But it’s all right, I’m Jumpin’ Jack Flash

It’s a gas, gas, gas

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, it’s a gas

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, it’s a gas

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, it’s a gas

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, it’s a gas

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, it’s a gas

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, it’s a gas

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Hugo van Gelderen / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/aa74367a-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=67479705