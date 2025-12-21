Soundtrack 1968, februari: Elvis

Terug naar de roots leek het motto, zeker in de eerste maanden van 1968. Allerlei rock’n’rollklassiekers werden opnieuw uitgebracht en bescheiden hits. Elvis verraste met wat een comeback-optreden werd genoemd, waarin hij tot zijn countryverleden terugkeerde met nieuw materiaal. Dat klonk goed. Dit door Jerry Reed geschreven nummer is iets anders dan het helaas doodgedraaide gelijknamige nummer van Bread.

Well I quit my job down at the carwash I left my mama a goodbye note

By sundown I’d left Kingston with my guitar up under my coat

I hitchhiked all the way down to Memphis got a room at the YMCA

For the next three weeks I went a hauntin’ them night clubs

Lookin’ for a place to play

Well I thought my pickin’ would set ‘em on fire

But nobody wanted to hire a guitar man

Well I nearly bout starved to death down in Memphis

I run out of money and luck

So I bummed me a ride down to Macon Georgia

On a overloaded poultry truck

I thumbed on down to Panama City

Started checkin’ out some of them all night bars

Hopin’ I can make myself a dollar makin’ music on my guitar

Got the same old story at them all night piers

There ain’t no room around here for a guitar man

We don’t need a guitar man son

So I slept in hobo jungles bummed a thousand miles of track

Till I found myself in Mobile Alabama at a club they call Big Jack’s

A little four piece band was jammin’ so I took my guitar and I sat in

I showed ‘em what a band would sound like with a swingin’ little guitar man

Show ‘em son

So if you ever take a trip down to the ocean find yourself down round Mobile

Well make it on out to the club called Jack’s if you got a little time to kill

Just follow that crowd of people you’ll wind up out on his dance floor

Diggin’ the finest little five piece group up and down the Gulf of Mexico

And guess who’s leadin’ that five piece band

Why wouldn’t you know it’s that swingin’ little guitar man yeah



Guitar man

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Press Department, Capitol Records. Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37847448