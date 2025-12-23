Soundtrack 1968, april: Wiel in brand

Julie Driscoll & Brian Auger & the Trinity. Ik lijk een van de weinige bevoorrechten te zijn die hun concert in Amsterdam najaar ’68 hebben bijgewoond. De zaal was nogal leeg dankzij een griepgolf. Maar het was de moeite waard uiteraard.

If your memory serves you well

We’re going to meet again and wait

So I’m going to unpack all my things

And sit before it gets too late

No man alive will come to you

With another tale to tell

And you know that we shall meet again

If your memory serves you well

Refrein:

This wheel’s on fire, rolling down the road

Best notify my next of kin

This wheel shall explode!

If your memory serves you well, I was going to confiscate your lace

And wrap it up in a sailor’s knot and hide it in your case

If I knew for sure that it was yours, and it was oh so hard to tell

And you know that we shall meet again if your memory serves you well

Refrein

If your memory serves you well, you’ll remember that you’re the one

Who called on them to call on me to get you your favours done

And after every plan had failed and there was nothing more to tell

And you know that we shall meet again if your memory serves you well

Refrein

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eric Koch for Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/ab3eb4a4-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66540867