Soundtrack 1968, april: Wiel in brand

Julie Driscoll & Brian Auger & the Trinity. Ik lijk een van de weinige bevoorrechten te zijn die hun concert in Amsterdam najaar ’68 hebben bijgewoond. De zaal was nogal leeg dankzij een griepgolf. Maar het was de moeite waard uiteraard.
If your memory serves you well
We’re going to meet again and wait
So I’m going to unpack all my things
And sit before it gets too late
No man alive will come to you
With another tale to tell
And you know that we shall meet again
If your memory serves you well
Refrein:
This wheel’s on fire, rolling down the road
Best notify my next of kin
This wheel shall explode!
If your memory serves you well, I was going to confiscate your lace
And wrap it up in a sailor’s knot and hide it in your case
If I knew for sure that it was yours, and it was oh so hard to tell
And you know that we shall meet again if your memory serves you well
Refrein
If your memory serves you well, you’ll remember that you’re the one
Who called on them to call on me to get you your favours done
And after every plan had failed and there was nothing more to tell
And you know that we shall meet again if your memory serves you well
Refrein
