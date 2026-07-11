Soulklassieker du jour: Walk On By

Twaalf minuten liefdesverdriet, zonder dat de spanning ook maar één moment verslapt, perfect georchestreerd en gearrangeerd. Walk On By werd geschreven door David Bacharach en Hal David. De song was eerder al een hit voor Dionne Warwick, maar Hayes’ take was destijds (1969) revolutionair. Een soulballade duurde hooguit vier minuten, niet twaalf. Hayes trok zich niks aan van de conventies en kwam er tot ieders verrassing nog mee weg ook, iets waar na het commercieel floppen van zijn debuutalbum niemand rekening mee hield. Speciale aandacht voor de ijzersterke ritmesectie, met James Alexander op basgitaar en Willie Hall op drums. De versie van Dionne Warwick is conventioneler dan die van Hayes, maar het beluisteren eveneens meer dan waard. Twee klassiekers voor de prijs van één.

[Verse 1]

If you see me walking down the street

And I start to cry each time we meet

Then walk on by, walk on by

Make believe that you don’t see the tears (That you don’t see the tears, let me grieve)

So just let me grieve (In private, ‘cause each time I see you)

In private, ‘cause each time I see you

I just can’t help myself (I can’t help it)

I think about how tight we used to be (Just break down and cry)

I break down and cry

Oh, baby, walk on by (Walk on)

Hmm[Verse 2]

I just can’t get over losing you

So if I seem broken in two

Please walk on by, walk on by

Foolish pride

(Is all that I have left, so let me hide)

That’s all that I have left, so let me hide

(The tears and the sadness you gave me)

The tears and the sadness you gave me

I didn’t ask for it (When you said it)

But you gave me

When you said goodbye

Oh, mama, walk on by (Walk on)

Make believe you never see the tears I cry (Walk on)

So, do me a favor, and walk on by (Walk on)

Please, oh, walk on by

[Instrumental Bridge]

[Verse 3]

Hmm

I just can’t get over losing you (Walk on by)

So if I seem broken in two (Walk on by, walk)

Walk on by, walk on by

Foolish pride

(Is all that I have left, so let me hide)

That’s all that I have left, so let me hide

(The tears and the sadness you gave me)

The tears and the sadness you gave me

You put the hurt on me (When you said it)

You socked it to me, mama

When you said goodbye

So please, walk on by (Walk on)

Oh, mama, make believe you never see the tears I cry (Walk on by, walk)

So I’m beggin’ you to walk on by, oh yeah (Walk on by, walk)

Make believe you never see the tears I cry (Walk on by, walk)

So I’m beggin’ you, I’m beggin’ you to walk on by (Walk on by, walk)

Make believe you never see the tears I cry (Walk on by, walk)

Oh, there’s no dust in my eyes, oh no (Walk on by)

Smoke ain’t making me cry, nah nah nah (Walk on by)

It’s the hurt you put on me, yeah (Walk on by)

I don’t want you to see this man cry (Walk on by)

So please, walk on by, oh, mama, mama (Walk on by)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By William Henderson darkfiber22 – fragment of this photo, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4300916