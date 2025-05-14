Soulklassieker du jour: Pusherman

Van de soundtrack van Super Fly, één van de vele “blaxploitation” films die gemaakt werden na het onverwachte succes van Shaft in 1971. De protagonist van de film is Youngblood Priest, een cocaïnedealer in Harlem. Priest wil ontsnappen aan het ghetto en zijn levensstijl achter zich laten. Uiteindelijk lukt hem dat ook, al vallen er onderweg wel de nodige slachtoffers.

Het blaxploitationgenre kreeg destijds nogal wat kritiek, met name vanuit de Afrikaans-Amerikaanse gemeenschap, omdat zwarte mannen bijna zonder uitzondering werden afgebeeld als ófwel pooiers en gangsters, ófwel super macho’s waarvoor alle vrouwen in katzwijm vallen (“who’s the black private dick that’s a sex machine to all the chicks?”).

Mayfield is heel wat subtieler dan Isaac Hayes. Hij onthoudt zich ook van een expliciete veroordeling van de levenswijze en de daden van Priest. Uiteindelijk is ook de dealer een slachtoffer van een maatschappij die heeft toegestaan dat er ghetto’s ontstaan: “A man of odd circumstance/A victim of ghetto demands”.

I’m your mama, I’m your daddy,I’m that nigga in the alley.I’m your doctor when in need.Want some coke? Have some weed.You know me, I’m your friend,Your main boy, thick and thin.I’m your pusherman.

Ain’t I clean, bad machine

Super cool, super mean

Dealin’ good, for The Man.

Superfly, here I stand.

Secret stash, heavy bread,

Baddest bitches in the bed,

I’m your pusherman

Silent life of crime

A man of odd circumstance,

A victim of ghetto demands.

Feed me money for style

And I’ll let you trip for a while.

Insecure from the past,

How long can a good thing last?

No, no, no

Got to be mellow, y’all

Got to get mellow, now

Pusherman gettin’ mellow, y’all

Heavy mind, every sign

Makin’ money all the time

My LD and just me

For all junkies to see

Ghetto Prince is my thing

Makin’ love’s how I swing

I’m your pusherman

Two bags, please

For a generous fee

Make your world what you want it to be

Got a woman I love desperately

Wanna give her somethin’ better than me

Been told I can’t be nuthin’ else

Just a hustler in spite of myself

I know I can break it

This life just don’t make it

Lord, Lord, yeah

Got to get mellow, now

Gotta be mellow, y’all

Got to get mellow, now

I’m your mama, I’m your daddy,

I’m that nigga in the alley.

I’m your doctor when in need.

Want some coke? Have some weed.

You know me, I’m your friend,

Your main boy, thick and thin.

I’m your pusherman.

I’m your pusherman.

I’m your pusherman.

I’m your pusherman.

Lord, Lord