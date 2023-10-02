Soulklassieker du jour: Living For The City

Het verhaal van een jonge, zwarte man uit Mississippi die abusievelijk denkt dat New York Het Beloofde Land is. Zijn ouders werken keihard om hem naar New York te kunnen sturen waar hem een beter leven wacht, maar eenmaal in New York aangekomen blijft er van die droom weinig over. Hij maakt meteen na aankomst kennis met de New Yorkse politie (gimme your hands up, you punk!) waar men er opvattingen op nahoudt die het slachtoffer ongetwijfeld bekend voor komen (Come on, come on, get in that cell, nigger). Het eindigt allemaal in tranen, met een bestaan als dakloze in de mean streets van New York.

Miljoenen zwarte Amerikanen verhuisden in de loop van de vorige eeuw van het platteland in het Zuiden naar de grote steden in het Noorden – met name naar Chicago, Detroit en New York – in de hoop daar werk te vinden en te ontsnappen aan de discriminatie en het racisme die in het Zuiden welig tierden. Dat werk vinden lukte vaak wel – het aantal zwarte mensen dat in de zware industrie werkte steeg tussen 1910 en 1920 van 500.000 naar ruim 900.000 – maar ook in het Noorden werden ze geconfronteerd met armoede en segregatie (ook al mocht je het officieel niet zo noemen). Een structurele verbetering in de arbeids- en levensomstandigheden deed zich pas voor in de jaren ’30(!) en met name in de eerste jaren na de Tweede Wereldoorlog, met het ontstaan van de eerste multi-etnische vakbonden.

Ook daarna bleef er uiteraard veel te wensen over, vooral toen de zware industrie in grote steden als Detroit het loodje legde (of vertrok naar groenere weiden), met als gevolg een torenhoge werkloosheid in met name zwarte wijken.

A boy is born in hard time Mississippi

Surrounded by four walls that ain’t so pretty

His parents give him love and affection

To keep him strong moving in the right direction

Living just enough, just enough for the city

His father works some days for fourteen hours

And you can bet he barely makes a dollar

His mother goes to scrub the floors for many

And you’d best believe she hardly gets a penny

Living just enough, just enough for the city, yeah

His sister’s black but she is sho’ ‘nuff pretty

Her skirt is short but Lord her legs are sturdy

To walk to school she’s got to get up early

Her clothes are old but never are they dirty

Living just enough, just enough for the city

Mm, her brother’s smart he’s got more sense than many

His patience’s long but soon he won’t have any

To find a job is like a haystack needle

‘Cause where he lives they don’t use colored people

Living just enough, just enough for the city, yeah

Living just enough for the city

Living for the city, yeah

Oh, living just enough for the city

Ain’t nothin’ for the city

Oh, living just enough for the city

Living for the city, yeah, yeah

Oh, living just enough for the city

The lessons of the city

Oh, living just enough for the city

Living for the city, yeah, yeah

Oh, living just enough for the city

The funky, cruddy city

Oh, living just enough for the city

I’m living for the city, yeah, yeah

Oh, living just enough for the city

For a nothing, nothing, city

Oh, living just enough for the city

Every body clap your hand, it’s going down

Oh, living just enough for the city

Mm-hmm, for the city, yeah

Oh, living just enough for the city

Hmm, for the city, yeah

Oh, living just enough for the city

For the city, yeah

Oh, living just enough for the city

For the city

“Bus going to New York City”

“Hey, bus driver I’m getting on there, hold it”

“Thanks a lot”

“Wow

New York, just like I pictured it

God straightened everything”

“Psst, hey, hey, brother

Hey, come here flick

Yeah, you look, you look hip man

Hey you wanna make your self five bucks man?”

“Yeah brother I just came into town”

“Look here, run this across the street for me right quick, okay?

Run it across the street for me”

“Hey, what?

Huh? I didn’t know

What? I’m just going across the street

“Shut your mouth”

“Oh no, what I do?”

“Okay turn around, turn around

Put your hands behind your back lets go, lets go”

“A jury of your peers having found you guilty ten years”

“What?”

“Come on, come on, get in that cell nigger”

“My God, no”

His hair is long, his feet are hard and gritty

He spends his life walking the streets of New York City

He’s almost dead from breathing in air pollution

He tried to vote but to him there’s no solution

Living just enough, just enough for the city yeah, yeah, yeah

I hope you hear inside my voice of sorrow

And that it motivates you to make a better tomorrow

This place is cruel no where could be much colder

If we don’t change the world will soon be over

Living just enough, stop giving just enough for the city

Uitgelichte afbeelding: The Arthur family arrived at Chicago’s Polk Street Depot on August 30, 1920, during the Great Migration. – By undetermined; published in The Chicago Defender on September 4, 1920 – https://www.chicagotribune.com/columns/dahleen-glanton/ct-texas-lynching-anniversary-chicago-family-20200713-ygnumlu6svdk5ek5rdi6zmjeq4-story.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94326938