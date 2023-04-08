Soulklassieker du jour: I Want To Take You Higher

Glorieuze psychedelische soul/funk uit de eerste fase van Sly Stone’s muzikale loopbaan. Later zou het allemaal nogal donker en deprimerend (maar niet minder goed) worden, maar als je hier geen goed humeur van krijgt moet je professionele hulp zoeken. Sly kreeg het zelfs voor elkaar de hippies op Woodstock te laten dansen! Nuff said. Geen tekst, want die is totaal irrelevant.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Distributed by Epic Records, Daedalus Management, and William Morris Agency, Inc. Photographer uncredited and unknown. – The photo was first published as a publicity photo.Original source: A scan of a signed copy of the original publicity photo can be seen at Heritage Auctions and in the upload history below to verify the lack of valid copyright notice as originally published.Instant source: High-res, cropped scan via RollingStone.com (retrieved March 20, 2021). Cropped and retouched by uploader; see unretouched original in upload history below., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=101978700