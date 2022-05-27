Soulklassieker du jour: Four Women

Four Women, geschreven door Nina Simone zelf, werd in 1966 uitgebracht op het album Wild is the Wind. De song is eigenlijk een genealogie van vier zwarte vrouwen: Aunt Sarah, Saffronia, Sweet Thing en Peaches. Aunt Sarah is een slavin, Saffronia de dochter van een slavenhouder en een slavin (My father was rich and white/He forced my mother late one night), Sweet Thing is een prostituee en Peaches is verbitterd door generaties van onderdrukking, uitbuiting en lijden. Four Women begint heel rustig, maar eindigt met een kippenvel opwekkende climax.

My skin is black

My arms are long

My hair is woolly

My back is strong

Strong enough to take the pain

inflicted again and again

What do they call me

My name is Aunt Sarah

My name is Aunt Sarah

My skin is yellow

My hair is long

Between two worlds

I do belong

My father was rich and white

He forced my mother late one night

What do they call me

My name is Saffronia

My name is Saffronia

My skin is tan

My hair is fine

My hips invite you

my mouth like wine

Whose little girl am I?

Anyone who has money to buy

What do they call me

My name is Sweet Thing

My name is Sweet Thing

My skin is brown

my manner is tough

I’ll kill the first mother I see

my life has been too rough

I’m awfully bitter these days

because my parents were slaves

What do they call me

My name is PEACHES

