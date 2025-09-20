Soulklassieker du jour: Fall in Philadelphia

Fall in Philadelphia is afkomstig van Whole Oates, het debuutalbum van het duo Hall&Oates uit 1972. Later zou het allemaal wat gladder worden, maar hier is het nog lekker ruig.

Philadelphia was in de vroege jaren ’70 een stad in verval, en de song schildert een levendig beeld van het stadsleven en de deprimerende sociaaleconomische omstandigheden in die tijd: The shower stall is leakin’/And the ceiling’s fallin’ in/And I’m getting twenty bills to every letter.

Eind jaren ’80 was de stad nagenoeg bankroet, maar het stadsbestuur wist het tij te keren door nieuwe investeerders aan te trekken. Na de eeuwwisseling werd een aantal vervallen stadswijken flink opgeknapt en Philadelphia is anno 2025 één van de meest leefbare Amerikaanse steden. Trump zal het daar niet wel mee eens zijn, want de stad wordt al 60 jaar bestuurd door de Democraten. Best mogelijk dat de Nationale Garde binnenkort opduikt in Philadelphia.



And the day is turning gray

There ain’t much to say about the weather

The shower stall is leakin’

And the ceiling’s fallin’ in

And I’m getting twenty bills to every letter There’s a thunder storm a-brewin’And the day is turning grayThere ain’t much to say about the weatherThe shower stall is leakin’And the ceiling’s fallin’ inAnd I’m getting twenty bills to every letter I’ve got to move myself out to the country

I’m lookin’ out for any place at all

I’m gonna spend another fall in Philadelphia A roving band of youths beat up on Johnny

Everybody’s gettin’ richer sellin’ that dope

Say, the stolen bikes are gathering by the thousands

Along with seven million people without a hope I guess I have to face the fact as real

I think I feel my back up against the wall

I’m gonna spend another fall in Philadelphia

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Thesab – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3219360