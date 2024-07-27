Soulklassieker du jour: Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

De eerste hit van The Temptations die geschreven en geproduceerd werd door Norman Whitfield. Whitfield schreef de song speciaal voor The Temptations, maar Motownbaas Berry Gordy zag meer in het door Smokey Robinson geschreven Get Ready. Een woedende Whitfield ging verhaal halen bij Gordy, die hem beloofde dat als Get Ready geen grote hit werd Ain’t Too Proud to Beg uitgebracht zou worden. Get Ready deed het voor Motownbegrippen nogal matig (29 in de Billboard hot 100) en Motown besloot Aint’t Too Proud To Beg alsnog een kans te geven. Dat bleek een goede zet: het nummer bereikte de dertiende plaats op de poplijst van Billboard.

I know you wanna leave me

But I refuse to let you go

If I have to beg and plead for your sympathy

I don’t mind ‘cause you mean that much to me

Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’

Please don’t leave me girl, don’t you go

Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby

Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go

Now I heard a cryin’ man is half a man

With no sense of pride

But if I have to cry to keep you, I don’t mind weepin’

If it’ll keep you by my side

Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’

Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go

Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby

Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go

If I have to sleep on your doorstep all night and day

Just to keep you from walkin’ away

Let your friends laugh, even this I can stand

‘Cause I want to keep you any way I can

Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’

Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go

Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby

Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go

Now I’ve got a love so deep in the pit of my heart

And each day it grows more and more

I’m not ashamed to come and plead to you, baby

If pleadin’ keeps you from walkin’ out of that door

Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’

Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go

Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby

Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go

Baby, baby, baby, (Ooh, sweet darlin’)

Please don’t leave me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Multi-Media Management/Gordy Records – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30964891