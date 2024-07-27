Soulklassieker du jour: Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

De eerste hit van The Temptations die geschreven en geproduceerd werd door Norman Whitfield. Whitfield schreef de song speciaal voor The Temptations, maar Motownbaas Berry Gordy zag meer in het door Smokey Robinson geschreven Get Ready. Een woedende Whitfield ging verhaal halen bij Gordy, die hem beloofde dat als Get Ready geen grote hit werd Ain’t Too Proud to Beg uitgebracht zou worden. Get Ready deed het voor Motownbegrippen nogal matig (29 in de Billboard hot 100) en Motown besloot Aint’t Too Proud To Beg alsnog een kans te geven. Dat bleek een goede zet: het nummer bereikte de dertiende plaats op de poplijst van Billboard.
I know you wanna leave me
But I refuse to let you go
If I have to beg and plead for your sympathy
I don’t mind ‘cause you mean that much to me
Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’
Please don’t leave me girl, don’t you go
Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby
Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go
Now I heard a cryin’ man is half a man
With no sense of pride
But if I have to cry to keep you, I don’t mind weepin’
If it’ll keep you by my side
Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’
Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go
Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby
Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go
If I have to sleep on your doorstep all night and day
Just to keep you from walkin’ away
Let your friends laugh, even this I can stand
‘Cause I want to keep you any way I can
Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’
Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go
Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby
Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go
Now I’ve got a love so deep in the pit of my heart
And each day it grows more and more
I’m not ashamed to come and plead to you, baby
If pleadin’ keeps you from walkin’ out of that door
Ain’t too proud to beg, sweet darlin’
Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go
Ain’t too proud to plead, baby, baby
Please don’t leave me, girl, don’t you go
Baby, baby, baby, (Ooh, sweet darlin’)
Please don’t leave me
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Multi-Media Management/Gordy Records – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30964891