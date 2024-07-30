Soulklassieker du jour: Ain’t Nothing you Can Do

Ain’t nothing you can do werd geschreven door Don Robey en Joe Scott. De song werd in 1964 voor het eerst op de plaat gezet door Bobby Bland. Productie en arrangement van Scott. Bland had één van de mooiste stemmen uit de populaire muziek, maar in tegenstelling tot tijd- en genregenoten als Sam Cooke is hij nooit echt doorgebroken naar de mainstream. Van Morrison’s vertolking op het klassieke livealbum It’s too late to stop now doet niet onder voor Bobby Bland’s versie.

A-when you got a headacheA-headache powder soothe the painWhen you try to restLord, you feel alright againWhen you got a backacheA little rubbin’ will see you throughBut when you got a heartacheThere ain’t nothin’ you can do

A man can’t break a stone

So he tries another lick

An iceman can’t cut his ice, no Lord

So he buys another pick

Electric lights go out

But a candle light will see you through

But when you got a heartache

There ain’t nothing you can do

There ain’t nothing you can do

I said there ain’t nothing you can do

When you got a heartache

There ain’t nothing you can do

A-when you a meet a friend

You smile because you glad

When a friend deceive you

It makes you feel so bad