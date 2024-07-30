Soulklassieker du jour: Ain’t Nothing you Can Do

Ain’t nothing you can do werd geschreven door Don Robey en Joe Scott. De song werd in 1964 voor het eerst op de plaat gezet door Bobby Bland. Productie en arrangement van Scott. Bland had één van de mooiste stemmen uit de populaire muziek, maar in tegenstelling tot tijd- en genregenoten als Sam Cooke is hij nooit echt doorgebroken naar de mainstream. Van Morrison’s vertolking op het klassieke livealbum It’s too late to stop now doet niet onder voor Bobby Bland’s versie.
A-headache powder soothe the pain
When you try to rest
Lord, you feel alright againWhen you got a backache
A little rubbin’ will see you through
But when you got a heartache
There ain’t nothin’ you can do
A man can’t break a stone
So he tries another lick
An iceman can’t cut his ice, no Lord
So he buys another pick
Electric lights go out
But a candle light will see you through
But when you got a heartache
There ain’t nothing you can do
There ain’t nothing you can do
I said there ain’t nothing you can do
When you got a heartache
There ain’t nothing you can do
A-when you a meet a friend
You smile because you glad
When a friend deceive you
It makes you feel so bad
And then you’ve got a heartache
And there ain’t nothing you can doWell, there ain’t nothing you can do
I said, there ain’t nothing you can do
Lordy!
Ev’ry time I think about it
I said, ev’rytime I get a li’l lonely, sometime
There ain’t nothin’ you can do, baby, no Lord
There ain’t nothin’ you can do
Sometimes I get so lonely
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door ABC=Associated Booking Corporation – ebayfrontback, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=32830017