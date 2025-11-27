Snow in San Anselmo vertelt over de eerste sneeuwval in meer dan dertig jaar in San Anselmo, een stadje even ten noorden van San Francisco. Van Morrison: “Ik reed door San Anselmo toen het begon te sneeuwen. Een hert stak de weg over naast mijn auto en er was een dronkelap die eruit zag als een gek die op zoek was naar ruzie. Dat is wat ik zag. Dat is de song.”

Snow in San Anselmo

The deer cross by the lights

The mission down in old San Rafael

A madman looking for a fight

A madman looking for a fight

The massage parlor’s open

The clientele come and they go

The classic music station

Plays in the background soft and low

Plays in the background soft and low

The silence round the cascades

The ice crisp and clear

The beginning of the opera

Seem to suddenly appear

Seem to suddenly appear

The pancake house is always crowded

Open 24 hours of every day

And if you suffer from insomnia

You can speed your time away

You can speed your time away

Snow in San Anselmo

My waitress my waitress my waitress

Said it was coming down

Said it hadn’t happened in over 30 years

But it was laying on the ground

But it was laying on the ground

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By MARELBU, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56680261