Snow in San Anselmo vertelt over de eerste sneeuwval in meer dan dertig jaar in San Anselmo, een stadje even ten noorden van San Francisco. Van Morrison: “Ik reed door San Anselmo toen het begon te sneeuwen. Een hert stak de weg over naast mijn auto en er was een dronkelap die eruit zag als een gek die op zoek was naar ruzie. Dat is wat ik zag. Dat is de song.”
Snow in San Anselmo
The deer cross by the lights
The mission down in old San Rafael
A madman looking for a fight
A madman looking for a fight
The massage parlor’s open
The clientele come and they go
The classic music station
Plays in the background soft and low
Plays in the background soft and low
The silence round the cascades
The ice crisp and clear
The beginning of the opera
Seem to suddenly appear
Seem to suddenly appear
The pancake house is always crowded
Open 24 hours of every day
And if you suffer from insomnia
You can speed your time away
You can speed your time away
Snow in San Anselmo
My waitress my waitress my waitress
Said it was coming down
Said it hadn’t happened in over 30 years
But it was laying on the ground
But it was laying on the ground
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By MARELBU, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56680261