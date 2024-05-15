Slowaakse premier neergeschoten + Update

De Slowaakse premier Robert Fico is na een bijeenkomst van de ministerraad neergeschoten. De dader is gearresteerd. Over zijn motief is nog niets bekend. Fico is een Poetinfan, maar dat is natuurlijk nog geen reden hem dan maar neer te schieten. Hij is naar het ziekenhuis gebracht, over zijn toestand zijn verder geen mededelingen gedaan.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico is wounded in an assassination attempt
Slovak media reports that several shots rang out after a meeting of the Slovak Cabinet, when Prime Minister Fico came out to the public. Now the Prime Minister of Slovakia is being taken to hospital.
‼️ The shooter has been detained, according to preliminary police reports, he was aiming precisely at the prime minister – HNonline.
Update:
Fico zou in het hoofd zijn geschoten en in levensgevaar verkeren:
Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia is reported to be in "Critical Condition" and is being Airlifted to Higher Medical Care following an attempted Assassination in the Town of Handlova, with the Prime Minister claimed to have sustained Gunshot Wounds to both his Chest and…
