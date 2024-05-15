Slowaakse premier neergeschoten + Update

Nieuwsredactie

De Slowaakse premier Robert Fico is na een bijeenkomst van de ministerraad neergeschoten. De dader is gearresteerd. Over zijn motief is nog niets bekend. Fico is een Poetinfan, maar dat is natuurlijk nog geen reden hem dan maar neer te schieten. Hij is naar het ziekenhuis gebracht, over zijn toestand zijn verder geen mededelingen gedaan. 

Update:

Fico zou in het hoofd zijn geschoten en in levensgevaar verkeren:

 

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door © European Union, 2024, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=147752409

