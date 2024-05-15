Slowaakse premier neergeschoten + Update

De Slowaakse premier Robert Fico is na een bijeenkomst van de ministerraad neergeschoten. De dader is gearresteerd. Over zijn motief is nog niets bekend. Fico is een Poetinfan, maar dat is natuurlijk nog geen reden hem dan maar neer te schieten. Hij is naar het ziekenhuis gebracht, over zijn toestand zijn verder geen mededelingen gedaan.

Slovak media reports that several shots rang out after a meeting of the Slovak Cabinet, when Prime Minister Fico came out to the public. Now the Prime Minister of Slovakia is being taken to hospital.

⚡️⚡️ Slovak Prime Minister Fico is wounded in an assassination attempt

‼️ The shooter has been detained, according to preliminary police reports, he was aiming precisely at the prime minister – HNonline.

Video: police detain the shooter at the scene of the assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/Cl9dwUwfqv

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 15, 2024