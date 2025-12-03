Sleutels brengen naar Los Angeles

Arlo Guthrie heeft iets in zijn tas, maar wat… Hij klinkt meer als Bob Dylan dan als zijn beroemde vader.
Coming in from London from over the Pole
Flying in a big airliner
Chickens flying everywhere around the plane
Could we ever feel much finer?
Coming into Los Angeles
Bringing in a couple of keys
But don’t touch my bags if you please
Mister Customs Man
There’s a guy with a ticket to Mexico
No, he couldn’t look much stranger
Walking in the hall with his things and all
Smiling, said he was the Lone Ranger
Coming into Los Angeles
Bringing in a couple of keys
But don’t touch my bags if you please
Mister Customs Man
Hip woman walking on a moving floor
Tripping on the escalator
There’s a man in the line and she’s blowing his mind
Thinking that he’s already made her
Coming into Los Angeles
Bringing in a couple of keys
But don’t touch my bags if you please
Mister Customs Man
Coming into Los Angeles, 1969
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Shelka04, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2595079