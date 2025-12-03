Sleutels brengen naar Los Angeles

Arlo Guthrie heeft iets in zijn tas, maar wat… Hij klinkt meer als Bob Dylan dan als zijn beroemde vader.

Coming in from London from over the Pole

Flying in a big airliner

Chickens flying everywhere around the plane

Could we ever feel much finer?

Coming into Los Angeles

Bringing in a couple of keys

But don’t touch my bags if you please

Mister Customs Man

There’s a guy with a ticket to Mexico

No, he couldn’t look much stranger

Walking in the hall with his things and all

Smiling, said he was the Lone Ranger

Coming into Los Angeles

Bringing in a couple of keys

But don’t touch my bags if you please

Mister Customs Man

Hip woman walking on a moving floor

Tripping on the escalator

There’s a man in the line and she’s blowing his mind

Thinking that he’s already made her

Coming into Los Angeles

Bringing in a couple of keys

But don’t touch my bags if you please

Mister Customs Man



Coming into Los Angeles, 1969

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Shelka04, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2595079