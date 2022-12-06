Shane MacGowan opgenomen in het ziekenhuis

Shane MacGowan is opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. Sinds hij in 2015 zijn heup brak bij een val is Shane wel vaker opgenomen geweest, maar als we zijn vrouw mogen geloven ziet het er dit keer ernstig uit:
Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n4TUCHCVOq
— @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 5, 2022
Shane is natuurlijk ook de jongste niet meer en op recente foto’s is duidelijk te zien dat zijn levensstijl sporen achter heeft gelaten. Nou is bidden niet mijn ding, maar ik hoop vurig dat we binnenkort niet wéér een IM hoeven te plaatsen.
The last time I saw you was down at the Greeks
There was whiskey on Sunday and tears on our cheeks
You sang me a song as pure as the breeze
Blowing up the road to Glenaveigh
I sat for a while at the cross at Finnoe
Where young lovers would meet when the flowers were in bloom
Heard the men coming home from the fair at Shinrone
Their hearts in Tipperary wherever they go
Take my hand, and dry your tears babe
Take my hand, forget your fears babe
There’s no pain, there’s no more sorrow
They’re all gone, gone in the years babe
I sat for a while by the gap in the wall
Found a rusty tin can and an old hurley ball
Heard the cards being dealt, and the rosary called
And a fiddle playing Sean Dun na nGall
And the next time I see you we’ll be down at the Greeks
There’ll be whiskey on Sunday and tears on our cheeks
For it’s stupid to laugh and it’s useless to bawl
About a rusty tin can and an old hurley ball
So I walked as day was dawning
Where small birds sang and leaves were falling
Where we once watched the row boats landing
By the broad majestic Shannon
uitgelichte afbeelding: By Redadeg – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15789639