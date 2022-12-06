Shane MacGowan opgenomen in het ziekenhuis

Shane MacGowan is opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. Sinds hij in 2015 zijn heup brak bij een val is Shane wel vaker opgenomen geweest, maar als we zijn vrouw mogen geloven ziet het er dit keer ernstig uit:

Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n4TUCHCVOq — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 5, 2022



Shane is natuurlijk ook de jongste niet meer en op recente foto’s is duidelijk te zien dat zijn levensstijl sporen achter heeft gelaten. Nou is bidden niet mijn ding, maar ik hoop vurig dat we binnenkort niet wéér een IM hoeven te plaatsen.

The last time I saw you was down at the Greeks

There was whiskey on Sunday and tears on our cheeks

You sang me a song as pure as the breeze

Blowing up the road to Glenaveigh

I sat for a while at the cross at Finnoe

Where young lovers would meet when the flowers were in bloom

Heard the men coming home from the fair at Shinrone

Their hearts in Tipperary wherever they go

Take my hand, and dry your tears babe

Take my hand, forget your fears babe

There’s no pain, there’s no more sorrow

They’re all gone, gone in the years babe

I sat for a while by the gap in the wall

Found a rusty tin can and an old hurley ball

Heard the cards being dealt, and the rosary called

And a fiddle playing Sean Dun na nGall

And the next time I see you we’ll be down at the Greeks

There’ll be whiskey on Sunday and tears on our cheeks

For it’s stupid to laugh and it’s useless to bawl

About a rusty tin can and an old hurley ball

So I walked as day was dawning

Where small birds sang and leaves were falling

Where we once watched the row boats landing

By the broad majestic Shannon

uitgelichte afbeelding: By Redadeg – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15789639