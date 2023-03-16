Schijnwerper op Sam Cooke

Eerlijk gezegd heb ik Sweet soul music van Arthur Conley nooit goed kunnen uitstaan – een reclamespotje voor Atlantic-artiesten. Nou en.

En toen vond ik een singletje van Sam Cooke, blijkbaar postuum uitgebracht.

Zonder Magnificent Seven er in.

Do you like good music

Crazy ‘bout music

Any old music

Yeah, yeah

Do you like all the dances

You crazy ‘bout the dances

As long as they are swinging

What, what

Let’s try some others dances

I don’t know which one

Let’s try to do the monkey

All right, yeah

Do you like all the dances

I’m crazy ‘bout the dances

Let’s try a new dance

Let’s try the watutsi

I love to do the tutsi

Put the twist with the tutsi

Let’s try a new dance

Dig what I tell you

Got to do what I tell you

You’re on a football field

You’re down in the huddle

Run for that touchdown

You’re on a baseball field now

Your bat’s in your hand now

Swing for that homerun

You’re in the middle of an ocean

Ship had gone done now

Swim for your life now

Swim, swim, got to go

I’m going home



Yeah man, (1964)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By RCA Victor Records – Billboard. Vol. 78, No. 15. page 21, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28594467