Scheelt weer een belletje

De laconieke titel sprak me wel aan voor vandaag, en na ruim een halve eeuw kom ik achter de hele tekst. Vreemd is dat.

One less bell to answer

One less egg to fry

One less man to pick up after

I should be happy

But all I do is cry

(Cry, cry, no more laughter)

Oh, I should be happy

(Oh, why did he go)

I only know that since he left

My life’s so empty

Though I try to forget

It just can’t be done

Each time the doorbell rings

I still run

I don’t know how in the world

To stop thinking of him

‘Cause I still love him so

I end each day the way I start out

Crying my heart out

Oh, one less man to pick up after

No more laughter

No more love

Since he went, oh he went away (he went away)

(One less bell to answer)

Why did he leave me

(Oh why, why, why did he leave)

(One less bell to answer)

Now I’ve got one less egg to fry

One less egg to fry

(Oh why, why, why did he leave)

And all I do is cry

(One less bell to answer)

Because my man told me goodbye

(Oh why, why, why did he leave)

(One less bell to answer)

Somebody tell me please

Where did he go, why did he go

(Why, why, why did he leave)

Tell me, how could he leave me

Het origineel van Keely Smith, 1967



One less bell to answer

Maar DE versie is die van de Fifth Dimension met Marilyn McCoo als bijna-soliste.



1970

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Arnielee; cropped by Beyond My Ken (talk) 23:29, 19 March 2016 (UTC) – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47622357