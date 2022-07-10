Scheelt weer een belletje

De laconieke titel sprak me wel aan voor vandaag, en na ruim een halve eeuw kom ik achter de hele tekst. Vreemd is dat.
One less bell to answer
One less egg to fry
One less man to pick up after
I should be happy
But all I do is cry
(Cry, cry, no more laughter)
Oh, I should be happy
(Oh, why did he go)
I only know that since he left
My life’s so empty
Though I try to forget
It just can’t be done
Each time the doorbell rings
I still run
I don’t know how in the world
To stop thinking of him
‘Cause I still love him so
I end each day the way I start out
Crying my heart out
Oh, one less man to pick up after
No more laughter
No more love
Since he went, oh he went away (he went away)
(One less bell to answer)
Why did he leave me
(Oh why, why, why did he leave)
(One less bell to answer)
Now I’ve got one less egg to fry
One less egg to fry
(Oh why, why, why did he leave)
And all I do is cry
(One less bell to answer)
Because my man told me goodbye
(Oh why, why, why did he leave)
(One less bell to answer)
Somebody tell me please
Where did he go, why did he go
(Why, why, why did he leave)
Tell me, how could he leave me
Het origineel van Keely Smith, 1967
One less bell to answer
Maar DE versie is die van de Fifth Dimension met Marilyn McCoo als bijna-soliste.
1970
