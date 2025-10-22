Een Western Swingklassieker die in San Antonio speelt – in deze versie van het nummer van Bob Wills, uit 1955, zingt Jack Lloyd, en speelt Willie Nelson (!) akoestische gitaar.
San Antonio Rose, Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys
De oorspronkelijke versie uit 1939:
De tekst kwam later dan het instrumentale nummer:
Deep within my heart lies a melody
A song of old San Antone
Where in dreams I live with a memory
Beneath the stars all alone
It was there I found beside the Alamo
Enchantment strange as the blue, up above
A moonlit path that only she would know
Still hears my broken song of love
Moon in all your splendor knows only my heart
Call back my Rose, Rose of San Antone
Lips so sweet and tender like petals fallin’ apart
Speak once again of my love, my own
Broken song, empty words I know
Still live in my heart all alone
For that moonlit pass by the Alamo
And Rose, my Rose of San Antone
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Paul Parry – This file was derived from: Bob Wills photograph.jpg:, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25564679