Een Western Swingklassieker die in San Antonio speelt – in deze versie van het nummer van Bob Wills, uit 1955, zingt Jack Lloyd, en speelt Willie Nelson (!) akoestische gitaar.



San Antonio Rose, Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys

De oorspronkelijke versie uit 1939:



De tekst kwam later dan het instrumentale nummer:

Deep within my heart lies a melody

A song of old San Antone

Where in dreams I live with a memory

Beneath the stars all alone

It was there I found beside the Alamo

Enchantment strange as the blue, up above

A moonlit path that only she would know

Still hears my broken song of love

Moon in all your splendor knows only my heart

Call back my Rose, Rose of San Antone

Lips so sweet and tender like petals fallin’ apart

Speak once again of my love, my own

Broken song, empty words I know

Still live in my heart all alone

For that moonlit pass by the Alamo

And Rose, my Rose of San Antone

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Paul Parry – This file was derived from: Bob Wills photograph.jpg:, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25564679