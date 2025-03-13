Rusland wijst wapenstilstand af

Tot niemands verrassing heeft Rusland het Amerikaanse voorstel voor een wapenstilstand afgewezen. Oekraïne accepteerde het voorstel eerder deze week wél.
“Moscow does not want a temporary truce and is interested in a long-term settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Steps imitating peaceful actions are of no use to anyone.” – Aide to Putin for foreign policy Yuri Ushakov on the U.S. and Ukraine’s proposal for a 30-day cease-fire⤵️
— Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 13 maart 2025 om 12:19
De Republikeinse senator Lindsey Graham dreigde afgelopen dinsdag met nieuwe sancties als Rusland het Amerikaanse voorstel af zou wijzen. Eens kijken of Graham zich aan zijn woord houdt of – wat me waarschijnlijker lijkt – deze keutel weer heel snel intrekt.
