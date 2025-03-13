Rusland wijst wapenstilstand af

Pyt van der Galiën

Tot niemands verrassing heeft Rusland het Amerikaanse voorstel voor een wapenstilstand afgewezen. Oekraïne accepteerde het voorstel eerder deze week wél.

“Moscow does not want a temporary truce and is interested in a long-term settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Steps imitating peaceful actions are of no use to anyone.” – Aide to Putin for foreign policy Yuri Ushakov on the U.S. and Ukraine’s proposal for a 30-day cease-fire⤵️

[image or embed]

— Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 13 maart 2025 om 12:19

De Republikeinse senator Lindsey Graham dreigde afgelopen dinsdag met nieuwe sancties als Rusland het Amerikaanse voorstel af zou wijzen. Eens kijken of Graham zich aan zijn woord houdt of – wat me waarschijnlijker lijkt – deze keutel weer heel snel intrekt.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Yan Boechat/VOA – https://www.voanews.com/a/reporter-s-notebook-confusion-chaos-as-russia-invades-ukraine/6458042.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115615716

 

 

Pyt van der Galiën