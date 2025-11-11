Joe Walsh schreef Rocky Mountain Way kort nadat hij van Mississippi verhuisd was naar Boulder, Colorado.

I’m living in Colorado and I’m mowing the lawn. I look up and there’s the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains and there’s snow on them in the summer. And it knocked me back because it was just beautiful. And I thought, well I have committed. I’m already in Colorado and it’s too late to regret the James Gang. The Rocky Mountain Way is better than the way I had. Because the music was better. I got the words, bam! I got all of the words all at once and ran into the house to write the words down. The lawn mower kept going over into the neighbor’s yard and ate the garden. It was an expensive song to write!

De regels Well, he’s telling us this, he’s telling us that, changing it everyday/Say’s it doesn’t matter verwijzen naar Richard Nixon’s eindeloze beloften de oorlog in Vietnam te beëindigen en de groeiende frustratie over zijn falen onder de bevolking van de VS.

Spent the last year, Rocky Mountain way

Couldn’t get much higher

Out to pasture, think it’s safe to say

Time to open fire

And we don’t need the ladies cryin’

‘Cause the story’s sad

‘Cause the Rocky Mountain way

Is better than the way we had

Well, he’s tellin’ us this and he’s tellin’ us that

Changes it ev’ry day, says, it doesn’t matter

Bases are loaded and Casey’s at bat

Playin’ it play by play, time to change the batter

And we don’t need the ladies cryin’

‘Cause the story’s sad, aha

Rocky Mountain way

Is better than the way we had

Hey, hey, hey

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Massimo Catarinella – Eigen werk, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4292037